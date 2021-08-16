Longtime Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley President & CEO to Retire

August 16, 2021

by Rick Pezzullo—

Longtime Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley President & CEO Tom Conklin has announced his plans to retire after leading the non-profit organization for more than 17 years.

Conklin joined Make-A-Wish in 2003 as a volunteer board member after having established an career in financial services. In 2005, he was named CEO and began his tenure growing the number of wishes granted each year, expanding the footprint of Hudson Valley chapter, which is located in Tarrytown, increasing the staff, growing event revenue, and significantly expanding the network of Make-A-Wish supporters.

“I am incredibly honored to have served as CEO for Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley for the last 17 years. The passion and dedication of the staff and volunteers of this organization is unparalleled and has been the cornerstone of the work done on behalf of children with critical illnesses and their families,” said Conklin, who will remain in his role as CEO until the end of the year. “My successor is fortunate to have this committed team to help continue and grow the exceptional legacy of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley.”

Founded in 1986, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary. Its mission is supported by 11 staff, 21 volunteer board members, over 300 volunteers, and countless donors and community advocates. The chapter is closing in on granting it’s 3,000th wish since its inception.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, I want to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for Tom’s unparalleled leadership and the extraordinary impact he has had in growing the mission of Make-A-Wish across our region,” said Board Chair, Cathy Sifre. “Through his dedication and mission-driven leadership, Tom will leave behind a strong and empowered staff, volunteers, and community partners to continue providing wishes for children with critical illnesses and their families.”

The search for a new Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley CEO will be led by Sagency, an executive search and leadership consulting firm, and a search committee made up of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley Board members.

