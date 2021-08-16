Business News
Community News
Local News

Longtime Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley President & CEO to Retire

Tom Conklin (center) has led the Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley Chapter for 17 years.
August 16, 2021

by Rick Pezzullo—

Longtime Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley President & CEO Tom Conklin has announced his plans to retire after leading the non-profit organization for more than 17 years. 

Conklin joined Make-A-Wish in 2003 as a volunteer board member after having established an career in financial services. In 2005, he was named CEO and began his tenure growing the number of wishes granted each year, expanding the footprint of Hudson Valley chapter, which is located in Tarrytown, increasing the staff, growing event revenue, and significantly expanding the network of Make-A-Wish supporters.

Advertisement
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Fair
  • YMCA Circle of Caring event

“I am incredibly honored to have served as CEO for Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley for the last 17 years. The passion and dedication of the staff and volunteers of this organization is unparalleled and has been the cornerstone of the work done on behalf of children with critical illnesses and their families,” said Conklin, who will remain in his role as CEO until the end of the year. “My successor is fortunate to have this committed team to help continue and grow the exceptional legacy of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley.”

Founded in 1986, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary. Its mission is supported by 11 staff, 21 volunteer board members, over 300 volunteers, and countless donors and community advocates. The chapter is closing in on granting it’s 3,000th wish since its inception.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, I want to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for Tom’s unparalleled leadership and the extraordinary impact he has had in growing the mission of Make-A-Wish across our region,” said Board Chair, Cathy Sifre. “Through his dedication and mission-driven leadership, Tom will leave behind a strong and empowered staff, volunteers, and community partners to continue providing wishes for children with critical illnesses and their families.”

The search for a new Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley CEO will be led by Sagency, an executive search and leadership consulting firm, and a search committee made up of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley Board members.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Longtime Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley President & CEO to Retire

Longtime Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley President & CEO to Retire

August 16, 2021
by Rick Pezzullo--- Longtime Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley President & CEO Tom Conklin has announced his plans to retire after leading the non-profit...
Read More
Tarrytown Arts Camp Relishes Outdoor Setting

Tarrytown Arts Camp Relishes Outdoor Setting

August 16, 2021
By Steve Sears--- Tarrytown Arts Camp (TAC) offers more than just painting and crafts classes . It encompasses multiple arts:...
Read More
State Department of Education Issues Back-to-School COVID Guidance

State Department of Education Issues Back-to-School COVID Guidance

August 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— School administrators looking for more granular guidance on how to re-open schools next month finally heard back...
Read More
Indy Talks 27 – Dobbs Ferry Mayor Rossillo – July 2021

Indy Talks 27 – Dobbs Ferry Mayor Rossillo – July 2021

August 11, 2021
Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo talks about the state of his village coming out (one hopes) of the pandemic and...
Read More
Cuomo Calls it Quits; Hochul to Make History as First Female Governor

Cuomo Calls it Quits; Hochul to Make History as First Female Governor

August 10, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he was resigning from the seat he’s held the last...
Read More
Absent Guidance From Albany, Rivertown Schools Work to Craft COVID Policies for September

Absent Guidance From Albany, Rivertown Schools Work to Craft COVID Policies for September

August 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With opening day just a month away, area schools, both public and private, are working feverishly to...
Read More
August 2021 TEAC News

August 2021 TEAC News

August 6, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL AUGUST 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________This month, check in...
Read More
Irvington Board Gets Preview Of Villa Lewaro Plans

Irvington Board Gets Preview Of Villa Lewaro Plans

August 4, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— It was more than two-and-a-half years ago that Richelieu Dennis strolled before a packed Trustee meeting room...
Read More
Our Neighbor: Rivertown Resident and Warner Library Director Maureen Petry Retires

Our Neighbor: Rivertown Resident and Warner Library Director Maureen Petry Retires

August 4, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Sleepy Hollow resident and highly respected Warner Library Director Maureen Petry retired in late June to begin...
Read More
ICE CREAM!!!

ICE CREAM!!!

August 3, 2021
The invitation went out over the weekend for kids and their parents to come down to Pierson Park on Tuesday...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
2 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *