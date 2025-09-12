Support our Sponsors
Crafts at Lyndhurst - Fall 2025 - Tarrytown, NY
Local Villages Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

Location of 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Irvington. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)
September 12, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo

Local villages held separate ceremonies Thursday to mark the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

More than 100 people gathered at Scenic Hudson Park in Irvington to remember the nearly 3,000 individuals that perished on that fateful day and the thousands that have died since from illnesses related to the cleanup at Ground Zero in Manhattan.

Kevin Gallagher, a member of the Irvington Fire Department, was one of the countless first responders who rushed to the horrific scene when the Twin Towers were destroyed by hijacked airplanes.

An NYPD scuba team member at that time as well, Gallagher struggled with his emotions as he recalled what he encountered when he arrived at Ground Zero.

“Memories of that day are still vivid, but left locked away,” Gallagher said with the New York City skyline in the background. “I was struck by the incredible destruction. It was really something to behold. There was a strange quiet to the pile. We called it The Twilight Zone Effect. The pile seemed to be in its own time warp.”

Irvington firefighters salute during singing of National Anthem. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)

Gallagher said the primary mission of first responders was to search for survivors.

“There are new generations that should be taught what happened on 9/11,” Gallagher said. “Please don’t call us heroes. Please don’t ask why we do what we do. The answer to both is we do what we gotta’ do.”

 

Irvington Mayor Jon Siegel remembered the “displays of heroism” that took place following the attacks from people from all walks of life.

“Ordinary people transformed themselves into heroes in the face of chaos,” Siegel said.

The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow fire departments hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Patriots Park during the same time as Irvington, while Dobbs Ferry held a ceremony at Waterfront Park.

Ceremony at Patriots Park. (photo by Ben Epple)

Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo opened the ceremony. In his speech, he focused on 9/11 victims living with the fallout of Ground Zero’s lingering toxicity.

“The tragedy of 9/11 did not end on that day,” he said. “Many who worked or volunteered near Ground Zero – rescue and recovery workers, medical professionals, cleanup crews and office workers – were exposed to toxic dust and smoke. Years later, many are diagnosed with cancers other chronic illnesses linked to that exposure.”

Remembrance Ceremony at Waterfront Park in Dobbs Ferry. (photo by Jeff Wilson)

Fire Chief Joe Giuliano stressed the commitment professionals had made to help others in need.

“As firefighters, first responders, elected officials and members of this community, we realize that none of us exists for ourselves alone, and it is all of our responsibilities to do the job we signed up for and do the right thing, even in the face of adversity,” Giuliano said.

 

