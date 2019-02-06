Local Valentine’s Specials

Tarry Tavern will be offering a special three-course prix fixe dinner – $55 per person. The menu will feature duos such as braised short ribs with a beef fillet, and Hudson Valley duck prepared two ways – roasted breast and confit of duck. The entire restaurant will be transformed: the bar (stools removed) will be covered in white tablecloths and adorned with towers of homemade chocolate truffles and chocolate covered strawberries. Lights will be dimmed to the max and candles will adorn not just the tables but every shelf, ledge, nook and cranny. Romance will abound. Call for a reservation at: 914-631-7227.

The Hudson Anchor in Sleepy Hollow will be offering a special three-course menu on February 14 – -$40 per person. Specialties include Anchor Beef Wellington, 24-hour brined pork chop, and chicken cordon bleu. Desserts will be a butterscotch crème brulee or frozen chocolate mousse. The price excludes taxes, gratuity, and beverages. Live music will also be presented. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made at www.hudsonanchorseafood.com or by calling 914-600-8123.

Irvington’s Black Cat Cafe Valentine specialties include handmade cookies in charming designs to celebrate love and friendship. Gift boxes and baskets also available. (914) 231-9060.

La Chinita Poblana In Irvington will be creating a February 14th dinner with specialty drinks all accompanied by jazz music and entrancing singing by Evangeline Joy from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Reservations are available at 914-231-9398. (chinitapoblanany.com)