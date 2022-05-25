Irvington NewsLocal NewsOur Schools Local Superintendents Address School Shooting in Texas Published 20 seconds ago20s ago Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison May 25, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo— Two local school superintendents reached out to the community to address Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman, who was then fatally shot by police. Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison said the Irvington Police Department would have an increased presence on all school campuses.Advertisement “I write today with exasperation and sadness, as we process yet another act of violence,” Harrison stated. “For the second time in as many weeks, we are shaken by senseless violence that has taken the lives of innocent people. Today, we hold in our hearts those personally affected in Uvalde, Texas.” “The Irvington UFSD places the safety of its students and staff as its top priority. To this end, there is consistent focus on school security and emergency preparedness. District and school leaders work closely with the Irvington Police Department and the district’s security consultant, Altaris, to evaluate security measures and to consistently practice emergency protocols,” Harrison continued. “This partnership will continue to inform our planning and reinforce measures to provide the safest school environments possible.” Pocantico Hills School District Superintendent Richard Calkins addressed families in a letter, stating the Mount Pleasant Police Department would be working to provide additional on-site support in the district. “As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life that occurred today, as a result of a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, I ask that you keep those families impacted by this senseless and needless tragedy in your thoughts and prayers,” Calkins stated. “Our student support team will be on hand tomorrow and in the days to follow to provide assistance to any students or staff members who may need some help in processing these events,” he continued. “Hug your children.” Advertisement Irvington News Local News Our Schools Pocantico Hills News Local Superintendents Address School Shooting in Texas May 25, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Two local school superintendents reached out to the community to address Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde,... Read More Politics Top News ‘Mondaire, We Hardly Knew Ye’ May 22, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— This story has been updated as of May 24, 2:30 p.m. After two years of political wrangling... Read More Community News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Boards Wrestle With Proposed Zoning Changes May 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- When a Sleepy Hollow resident voiced concern that the village’s plan to “repeal and replace” the zoning... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Local News Our Schools Pocantico Hills News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Local School Budgets Approved Easily May 18, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- On Tuesday, May 17, voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets for the 2022-2023 calendar. In... Read More Local News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Flags Become a Flashpoint in Local Culture Wars May 17, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Every now and again, tensions rise to the surface between the rivertowns’ uniformed police and firefighters on... Read More Community News Tarrytown News Top News Pro-Choice Rally Draws 400 to Tarrytown’s Patriots Park May 14, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— A line-up of Pro-Choice activists and their political allies stirred a crowd of several hundred sign-bearing residents... Read More Local News Local Cars Being Stolen Right Out of Residential Driveways May 12, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Car thieves are back in the rivertowns. Actually, they never really went away, but reports of brazen... Read More Business News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Retired Teacher to Open Socially Conscious Coffee Shop in SH May 12, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- For 35 years, Kim Kaczmarek worked as a special education teacher at Sleepy Hollow High School. Now... Read More Local Charities Gullotta House Provides Aid to Westchester Families in Need May 11, 2022 The Gullotta House was founded in 2015 for the charitable purpose of helping Westchester families in need, regardless of income. ... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Student-Athletes Look to the Future May 10, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- To attend Sleepy Hollow’s recent college signing ceremony was to peer into the future. A bright future.... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint