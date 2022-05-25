Local Superintendents Address School Shooting in Texas

May 25, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Two local school superintendents reached out to the community to address Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman, who was then fatally shot by police.

Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison said the Irvington Police Department would have an increased presence on all school campuses.

“I write today with exasperation and sadness, as we process yet another act of violence,” Harrison stated. “For the second time in as many weeks, we are shaken by senseless violence that has taken the lives of innocent people. Today, we hold in our hearts those personally affected in Uvalde, Texas.”

“The Irvington UFSD places the safety of its students and staff as its top priority. To this end, there is consistent focus on school security and emergency preparedness. District and school leaders work closely with the Irvington Police Department and the district’s security consultant, Altaris, to evaluate security measures and to consistently practice emergency protocols,” Harrison continued. “This partnership will continue to inform our planning and reinforce measures to provide the safest school environments possible.”

Pocantico Hills School District Superintendent Richard Calkins addressed families in a letter, stating the Mount Pleasant Police Department would be working to provide additional on-site support in the district.

“As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life that occurred today, as a result of a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, I ask that you keep those families impacted by this senseless and needless tragedy in your thoughts and prayers,” Calkins stated.

“Our student support team will be on hand tomorrow and in the days to follow to provide assistance to any students or staff members who may need some help in processing these events,” he continued. “Hug your children.”