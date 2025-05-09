Support our Sponsors
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
School News

Local Students Earn National Merit Scholarships

(photo by Gerd Altmann)
May 9, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Several local high school students have been selected as National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.

Earlier this week, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the 2,500 designees that were chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists.

The winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

The scholars are selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who appraised information submitted by the finalists and their high schools. That information included: academic record, scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, contributions and leadership in school and community activities, an essay and a recommendation from a high school official.

One of the students in the area that won a scholarship was Joshua Jemin Lee, who attends The Hackley School in Tarrytown. Lee is looking to pursue a career in anthropology.

From The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, Lucas Camacho was selected. He is planning to study computer science.

Hastings High School is represented in the field by Jasper Zimmerman, who is setting his sights on a career in music.

In June and July, 3,600 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

