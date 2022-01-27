Dobbs Ferry NewsIrvington NewsLocal News Local Student to Spread Kindness to Dobbs Ferry Residents Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 6 Sophia Callaguazo is a second-grade student at JCOS in Irvington. January 27, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo— A second-grade student at John Cardinal O’Connor School (JCOS) in Irvington is taking her school’s motto to heart during Catholic Schools Week. Catholic Schools Week takes place from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 in schools throughout the Archdiocese of New York. In celebration of this annual event, Sophia Callaguazo and her classmates will be spreading love and kindness by creating Valentine’s Day cards for residents of St. Cabrini Nursing Home in Dobbs Ferry.Advertisement The motto of JCOS, a Catholic School for children with learning disabilities, is #choosekind. Callaguazo is an Inner-City Scholarship Fund recipient at JCOS. Her mother, Gladys Callaguazo, credits the Scholarship Fund with enabling her daughter to attend JCOS, where she said faculty have helped her develop stronger skills in reading and writing, while also emphasizing supporting the community through service. Last year, Sophia received the scholarship through the fund, which provides tuition assistance to 11,000 students in schools within the Archdiocese. Share the News!Advertisement Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Local Student to Spread Kindness to Dobbs Ferry Residents January 27, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A second-grade student at John Cardinal O’Connor School (JCOS) in Irvington is taking her school’s motto to... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Senior Honored with First Alex Adair Leadership Award January 26, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Alex Adair, a football star and the first black hockey player in Westchester when he competed for... Read More Business News COVID News FDA Says Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Ineffective Against Omicron January 25, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— For a time, it was practically the only game in town: Regeneron’s REGEN-COV “antibody cocktail,” is the... Read More Business News When Just Average is Good January 25, 2022 Part two of a three-part series on Financial Literacy By Chip Wagner– Knowing how to grow your money through investing is one... Read More Politics Sleepy Hollow News Unite Sleepy Hollow Presents Trustee Slate for March Election January 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The Unite Sleepy Hollow (USH) party that has dominated village politics for the past decade under seven-term... Read More Environmental News Our Community Energy Upgrades Help the Tarrytown Historical Society Preserve Its History January 23, 2022 -- By Lily Carey Regulating the temperature and climate of your home is no easy task – especially for a... Read More Irvington News Our Schools Irvington High’s Brooke Dunefsky Advances in Regeneron Competition January 21, 2022 Less than three weeks after learning that she was one of 300 high school students nationwide to be named in... Read More Local News Tarrytown News New Apartment Plan for 29 South Depot Plaza Gets Lukewarm Response January 21, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A new four-story, multi-family rental development proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown was recently met... Read More Irvington News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Irvington Cross-Country Team Committed to Building on Recent Success January 20, 2022 By Tom Pedulla--- Tradition matters. There is no stronger testament to that than the success Irvington is enjoying following its... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Local News Our Schools Dobbs Ferry Awarded State Funding for Pre-K Program January 19, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry is one of six area school districts that have been awarded funding from the New... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint