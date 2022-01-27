Dobbs Ferry News
Local Student to Spread Kindness to Dobbs Ferry Residents

Sophia Callaguazo is a second-grade student at JCOS in Irvington.
January 27, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

A second-grade student at John Cardinal O’Connor School (JCOS) in Irvington is taking her school’s motto to heart during Catholic Schools Week.

Catholic Schools Week takes place from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 in schools throughout the Archdiocese of New York. In celebration of this annual event, Sophia Callaguazo and her classmates will be spreading love and kindness by creating Valentine’s Day cards for residents of St. Cabrini Nursing Home in Dobbs Ferry.

The motto of JCOS, a Catholic School for children with learning disabilities, is #choosekind.

Callaguazo is an Inner-City Scholarship Fund recipient at JCOS. Her mother, Gladys Callaguazo, credits the Scholarship Fund with enabling her daughter to attend JCOS, where she said faculty have helped her develop stronger skills in reading and writing, while also emphasizing supporting the community through service.

Last year, Sophia received the scholarship through the fund, which provides tuition assistance to 11,000 students in schools within the Archdiocese.

