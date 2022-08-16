Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

August 16, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” ranks among the classics of American literature. Next to Ichabod Crane, few would argue the man with the most legendary status in the history of the village is Armando “Chick” Galella.

Galella was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served five years in the Army in the Pacific Theater, including fighting in the Battle of Okinawa. He was honored with a Bronze Star for his service and was a battalion sergeant major at the time of his discharge.

Advertisement

In later years, Galella served as a village trustee and fire commissioner in his hometown. In 2013, he was instrumental in the restoration of a local group of memorials to veterans of World War I and worked tirelessly to recognize military personnel.

Galella died Sept. 29, 2021 at Phelps Memorial Hospital of complications of COVID-19 at the age of 100.

“I’m no hero. All of our heroes have crosses,” Galella once said.

One person who would differ with Galella’s assessment is Dylan Michael Smith, a prospective 12-year-old Eagle Scout who is looking to honor Galella with his required service project.

Describing Galella as “The other Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Smith told the Tarrytown Board of Trustees Monday night he was planning to oversee a memorial on the front lawn of Sleepy Hollow High School and Middle School where Galella worked with students to create a tradition of installing hundreds of American flags.

Smith, who noted he would be the fifth youngest in the country to become an Eagle Scout by the age of 13, said his project would include a plaque and two benches, which would overlook the Hudson River and Galella’s former home.

“That’s wonderful,” said Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown. “I know people of Tarrytown and people of Sleepy Hollow will come out in force for this project.”

A GoFundMe account will soon be set up for people to make donations to help Smith purchase the materials he needs.

Help Keep Journalism Independent

Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...