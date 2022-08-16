Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Community News
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

• Bookmarks: 5

Boy Scott and Chick
August 16, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” ranks among the classics of American literature. Next to Ichabod Crane, few would argue the man with the most legendary status in the history of the village is Armando “Chick” Galella.

Galella was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served five years in the Army in the Pacific Theater, including fighting in the Battle of Okinawa. He was honored with a Bronze Star for his service and was a battalion sergeant major at the time of his discharge.

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

In later years, Galella served as a village trustee and fire commissioner in his hometown. In 2013, he was instrumental in the restoration of a local group of memorials to veterans of World War I and worked tirelessly to recognize military personnel.

Galella died Sept. 29, 2021 at Phelps Memorial Hospital of complications of COVID-19 at the age of 100.

“I’m no hero. All of our heroes have crosses,” Galella once said.

One person who would differ with Galella’s assessment is Dylan Michael Smith, a prospective 12-year-old Eagle Scout who is looking to honor Galella with his required service project.

Describing Galella as “The other Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Smith told the Tarrytown Board of Trustees Monday night he was planning to oversee a memorial on the front lawn of Sleepy Hollow High School and Middle School where Galella worked with students to create a tradition of installing hundreds of American flags.

Smith, who noted he would be the fifth youngest in the country to become an Eagle Scout by the age of 13, said his project would include a plaque and two benches, which would overlook the Hudson River and Galella’s former home.

“That’s wonderful,” said Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown. “I know people of Tarrytown and people of Sleepy Hollow will come out in force for this project.”

A GoFundMe account will soon be set up for people to make donations to help Smith purchase the materials he needs.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Help Keep Journalism Independent
Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...



Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

August 16, 2022
The Irvington School Board of Education has appointed Thomas Chickery as Dows Lane Elementary School assistant principal and Richard Pittore...
Read More
Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

August 16, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” ranks among the classics of American literature. Next to Ichabod Crane,...
Read More
GREENBURGH APPOINTS KOBIE POWELL CHIEF OF POLICE

GREENBURGH APPOINTS KOBIE POWELL CHIEF OF POLICE

August 16, 2022
The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously voted to appoint Captain Kobie Powell  to assume the position of Chief of Police of the...
Read More
Rivertown Fire Fighters Strut Their Stuff for the 150th Time

Rivertown Fire Fighters Strut Their Stuff for the 150th Time

August 16, 2022
Fire trucks and the men and women who work them from more than 40 departments all over the Hudson Valley...
Read More
The Knives Are Out In CD-17 As Voting Starts

The Knives Are Out In CD-17 As Voting Starts

August 13, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A telltale sign of a close political race is if and when it gets nasty. In today’s...
Read More
Irvington Board Moves To Bring Strawberry Lane Under Village Control

Irvington Board Moves To Bring Strawberry Lane Under Village Control

August 12, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- With its twin stone walls and leafy boughs lining a straight ascent up from Broadway, Strawberry Lane...
Read More
The Blaze Is Back!

The Blaze Is Back!

August 11, 2022
It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor...
Read More
Phelps Executive Plays Darts—Big Time

Phelps Executive Plays Darts—Big Time

August 10, 2022
By W.B. King-- One night after working at New York Hospital’s Department of Psychology in White Plains, Tracy Feiertag, new...
Read More
Regeneron Honored For Its Inclusive Workforce

Regeneron Honored For Its Inclusive Workforce

August 10, 2022
The Arc Westchester has announced that one of its longstanding employment partners, Regeneron in Tarrytown, has been honored with The...
Read More
Tarrytown Teen Stirred Into Activism By Supreme Court Decision

Tarrytown Teen Stirred Into Activism By Supreme Court Decision

August 9, 2022
By Lily McInerney-- As soon as news of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade loomed on the...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
25 views
bookmark icon