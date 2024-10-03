Local School Districts Fare Well in Nationwide Ranking

October 3, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Five local school districts all earned high marks in a recent national ranking that reviewed districts in New York State.

The rankings were done by Niche.com, formerly known as College Prowler. The company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was founded in 2002 by a publisher of print guidebooks on U.S. colleges, but has now pivoted to an online resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges and other things.

Locally, Ardsley achieved the highest ranking, finishing 23rd among 598 districts in New York with an overall grade of A+.

Ardsley was ranked A+ in academics, teachers, clubs and activities, and college prep. It also scored an A in resources and facilities, an A- in sports and administration and a B in diversity.

Hastings-on-Hudson finished 55th in the state with an overall A ranking.

Hastings received an A+ in academics, an A in college prep and teachers, and an A- in clubs and activities and resources and facilities.

Dobbs Ferry came in 67th, also with an overall A ranking.

The district earned an A for academics, college prep, teachers and sports. It received a B in resources and facilities, clubs and activities, and diversity.

Irvington was closed behind in 74th place, also with an overall A ranking.

Irvington excelled with an A+ in academics and college prep, earned an A for teachers and an A- for sports.

Tarrytown also finished in the top 100 at 91 with an overall A ranking.

Tarrytown received an A for teachers, diversity, and college prep, and an A- for academics. The district received a B+ for resources and facilities, administration and clubs and activities.

Meanwhile, among the best boarding high schools in the state, Hackley in Tarrytown finished second out of 31 with an overall A+ ranking.

Hackley received an A+ for academics and college prep, an A for teachers, and an A- for clubs and activities, sports and diversity.

The rankings differ from others that rely mostly on test scores and academic performance since it also includes input from students, alumni and parents, as well as quantitative data from sources such as the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities.