Local School Budgets, Board of Education Candidates on Ballot May 21

Voters in the region will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 21 to weigh-in on annual budgets being presented by local school districts, as well as candidates running for Board of Education seats. School taxes represent about two-thirds of a property owner's annual tax bill. The following is a summary of what each district in the coverage area is proposing, the Board of Education hopefuls and where and when residents can cast their votes. Ardsley Budget: $84.29 million (includes additional support in special education, math, literacy, social studies and a girls flag football team). Spending Increase: 2.9% Tax Levy Increase: 3.27% Board of Education: (one seat) Trustee Vikas Agrawal, Michelle Spiniello Voting: Ardsley High School 6 to 10 a.m., 2 to 9 p.m. Dobbs Ferry Budget: $57.59 million Spending Increase: 4.2% Tax Levy Increase: 4.28% Board of Education: (two seats) Vice President Brooke Bass, Trustee Penny Sullivan-Nunes Voting: Dobbs Ferry High School 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hastings-on-Hudson Budget: $59.6 million Spending Increase: 3.5% Tax Levy Increase: 3.2% Board of Education: (three seats) President Alexander Dal Piaz, Vice President Doreen Bucher, David Barone, Catherine DiMartino Voting: Hastings High School 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Irvington Budget: $76 million Spending Increase: 4.1% Tax Levy: 1.9% decrease Board of Education: (two seats) 1st Vice President Susan Brunenavs, 2nd Vice President Beth Propper Voting: Main St. School 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pocantico Hills Budget: $31.7 million Spending Increase: 3.69% Tax Levy Increase: 1.79% Board of Education: (one seat) Trustee Brian Geary, Scott Graves Voting: Pocantico Hills School Gym 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Budget: $97.6 million (includes two capital projects: renovation of two middle school science classrooms and door safety upgrades at middle school and high school). Spending Increase: 4.4% Tax Levy: Mt. Pleasant 4.9% increase ($734 average homeowner), Greenburgh 1.9% decrease ($304 average homeowner) Board of Education: (three seats) President Michelle DeFilippis, Vice President Cecelia Gordon, Trustee Krista Barron Voting: W.L. Morse School Café and Washington Irving School Auditorium 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.