School News
Top News

Local School Budgets, Board of Education Candidates on Ballot May 21

May 20, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Voters in the region will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 21 to weigh-in on annual budgets being presented by local school districts, as well as candidates running for Board of Education seats.

School taxes represent about two-thirds of a property owner’s annual tax bill.

The following is a summary of what each district in the coverage area is proposing, the Board of Education hopefuls and where and when residents can cast their votes.

Ardsley

Budget: $84.29 million (includes additional support in special education, math, literacy, social studies and a girls flag football team).

Spending Increase: 2.9%

Tax Levy Increase: 3.27%

Board of Education: (one seat) Trustee Vikas Agrawal, Michelle Spiniello

Voting: Ardsley High School 6 to 10 a.m., 2 to 9 p.m.

Dobbs Ferry

Budget: $57.59 million

Spending Increase: 4.2%

Tax Levy Increase: 4.28%

Board of Education: (two seats) Vice President Brooke Bass, Trustee Penny Sullivan-Nunes

Voting: Dobbs Ferry High School 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hastings-on-Hudson

Budget: $59.6 million

Spending Increase: 3.5%

Tax Levy Increase: 3.2%

Board of Education: (three seats) President Alexander Dal Piaz, Vice President Doreen Bucher, David Barone, Catherine DiMartino

Voting: Hastings High School 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Irvington

Budget: $76 million

Spending Increase: 4.1%

Tax Levy: 1.9% decrease

Board of Education: (two seats) 1st Vice President Susan Brunenavs, 2nd Vice President Beth Propper

Voting: Main St. School 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pocantico Hills

Budget: $31.7 million

Spending Increase: 3.69%

Tax Levy Increase: 1.79%

Board of Education: (one seat) Trustee Brian Geary, Scott Graves

Voting: Pocantico Hills School Gym 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow

Budget: $97.6 million (includes two capital projects: renovation of two middle school science classrooms and door safety upgrades at middle school and high school).

Spending Increase: 4.4%

Tax Levy: Mt. Pleasant 4.9% increase ($734 average homeowner), Greenburgh 1.9% decrease ($304 average homeowner)

Board of Education: (three seats) President Michelle DeFilippis, Vice President Cecelia Gordon, Trustee Krista Barron

Voting: W.L. Morse School Café and Washington Irving School Auditorium 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

 

 

 

 

