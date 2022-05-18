Local School Budgets Approved Easily

May 18, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

On Tuesday, May 17, voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets for the 2022-2023 calendar.

In Tarrytown, the $86 million spending plan, which carried a 3.18% tax decrease for Tarrytown residents and a slight 1.38% tax hike for Sleepy Hollow residents, passed 858-153.

“We developed a budget that creates a wide range of growth opportunities for our students, in and out of the classroom, while remaining cognizant of the needs of our taxpayers,” Superintendent of Schools Christopher Borsari stated.

Two propositions on the ballot also were approved. One called for the establishment of a capital reserve fund in which the district will commit a maximum of $12 million in surplus funds over 10 years. The other sought approval of expected transportation costs of about $50,000 related to the identification of a Child Safety Zone from DeVries Avenue to Hemlock Drive where students currently walk to school but should be bused for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, in the Board of Education contest, Ida Michael of Sleepy Hollow and Amanda Wallwin of Tarrytown bested John Sutherland of Tarrytown to win two available seats being vacated by incumbents.

In neighboring Irvington, a $68.47 million budget was approved 814-162. Property taxes are projected to decrease by 0.54%. The budget includes adding a special education teacher, a master reading teacher, an elementary school counselor, a part-time art teacher, and a custodian.

In the Board of Education race for two seats, newcomer Andrea Flynn claimed the top spot with 575 votes, while 1st Vice President David Graeber won a new three-year term with 544 votes. Trustee Erin Bernstein finished third with 530 votes.

In Dobbs Ferry, a $51.3 million budget was approved 1,113-229. The budget includes adding one high school counselor; adding two special education teachers (high school and Springhurst Elementary); expanding Science 21 to the fifth grade; and increasing building security guards and cameras.

District officials stated unexpected savings will come from the retirement this June of 16 teachers, administrators, and support staff.

In the Board of Education contest for three seats, Vice President Shannon Stringer and Trustee Jean Lucasey won new terms, while Darren Wood was elected for the first time. Tim Cunningham, Jacqueline Huffman, and Antonio Treglia were also on the ballot.

In Pocantico Hills, a $29.7 million budget was approved 91-11. Property taxes are estimated to decrease 3.18% for Greenburgh residents and increase 1.83% for Mount Pleasant residents. The budget includes adding a full-time school psychologist and creating and implementing a 3’s program.

Voters also approve $1.25 million for improvements to the district swimming pool and the addition of a storage building. Capital reserves will be used for the work. The vote was 95-7.

Incumbent Board of Education trustees Charlie Minton and Joseph McGrath ran unopposed for new three-year terms.