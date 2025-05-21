May 21, 2025

Local School Budgets Approved Easily by Voters

By Rick Pezzullo

There were no surprises at the polls Tuesday as all budgets for the 2025-26 school year in local districts were approved comfortably by voters.

Ardsley

The proposed budget of $85.6 with a tax levy hike of 2.45% passed 391 to 121. Running unopposed for two three-year seats on the Board of Education were Trustee Hrishi Karthikeyan and newcomer Bart Grachan.

The spending plan includes added support for special education and new course offerings at Ardsley High School in business, math, science, music and social studies.

Dobbs Ferry

The proposed budget of $59.8 million with a tax levy hike of 3.18% passed 483 to 105.

Board of Education President Brooke Bass stated in a district newsletter that since the district had to settle a lawsuit concerning “alleged events of more than 30 years ago,” the district had to eliminate an administrative position and not fill several teaching positions.

In the race for three seats on the Board of Education, Sudha Reddy was the top vote-getter with 440. Also earning seats were Mindy Walker with 425 votes and Trustee Darren Wood, who won a second term with 415 votes. Disan Davis fell short with 300 votes.

Trustees Jean Lucasey and Shannon Stringer did not seek reelection.

Greenburgh

The proposed budget of $84.1 million with a tax levy hike of 4.06% passed 393 to 153.

Trustees Julie Allongue and David Warner won new terms running unopposed.

Hastings-on-Hudson

In a massive turnout, the proposed budget of $62.4 million with a tax levy increase is 3.6% passed 1,676 to 487.

The Board of Education noted in a newsletter that the budget supports improvements at the middle school, which suffered serious flooding in December, and academic support in English Language Arts and Science.

In the race for two seats on the Board of Education, Trustee Maureen Lennon-Santana was the head of the class of four with 1,360 votes. Finishing second was David Weinstein with 1,331 votes. Elizabeth Adinolfi fell short with 697 votes and Rochelle Nelson had 279. Trustee Silvia Robles did not seek another term.

Irvington

The proposed budget of $79.5 million with a tax levy decrease of 3.7% passed 630 to 146.

Also on the ballot, a $3.95 million proposition to spend from capital reserve for a variety of district improvements, passed 608 to 151. Some of the planned projects include replacing Meszaros Turf Field, resurfacing the Peter Oley Track, adding field lights for track and field, paving and refurbishing the Dows Lane Basketball Court and Peaceful Play area, replacing windows at the middle school and removing outdated cabinetry in many high school classrooms.

Trustee Andrea Flynn and newcomer Steven Balet ran unopposed for two seats on the Board of Education. Trustee David Graeber did not seek a new term.

Pocantico Hills

The proposed budget of $31.88 million with a tax levy hike is 0.23% passed 158 to 27.

Five candidates ran for three seats on the Board of Education. Winning two seats for three-year terms were Elena Riley with 133 votes and Vice President Charlie Minton with 110. The third place finisher to serve the unexpired term created by the resignation in January of Kristen Kumar was Trustee Joseph McGrath with 101 votes. That term runs until June 30, 2026.

Finishing out of the running were Scott Graves with 88 votes and Lauren Alexander with 49.

Tarrytown

The proposed budget of $101.3 million with a tax levy hike of 4.18% passed 965 to 212.

Six candidates ran for three seats on the Board of Education. Trustees Alex Fletcher and Amanda Wallwin were reelected with 734 and 726 votes respectively, while Liz Santillanes also was victorious with 671 votes.

Falling short were Trustee Ida Michael with 530 votes, North Landesman with 301 and Kristina O’Gorman-Murphy with 226.