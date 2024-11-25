Local Police Departments Collecting Toys for Needy Children

November 25, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow police departments are joining forces to make the holiday season brighter for children in the area.

The 18th Annual Holiday Toy Drive is underway where the police departments are collecting new and unwrapped toys and gifts for children in need in the Tarrytown School District.

Toys can be dropped off at several designated locations until December 20.

Gift collection locations include: The lobbies of both the Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow police departments, which are accessible seven days a week, around the clock; the Tarrytown Village Hall lobby; the Warner Library lobby; and All Together Now Toy Store at 16 Main Street.