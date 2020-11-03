Local History @ Your Virtual Library

November 2, 2020

Sunday, November 15 at 2 pm/ Revolutionary Westchester/250, WarnerLibrary, and The Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown present an RW Lecture: Revolutionary Tarrytown: Traitors and Spies, Patriots and Allies, British Boats and Hessian Ghosts! With Dr. Erik Weiselberg, Principal Historian of RW250.

During the Revolutionary War, Tarrytown played a dramatic and crucial role in the achievement of American independence. This illustrated lecture provides an overview of important events and locations in the area around Tarrytown during the Revolutionary War, and examines the importance of the era’s legacy on its historical development, on regional identity, and on the formation of national character. Contact mpetry@wlsmail.org for a Zoom invite.

Tuesday, November 17 at 7 pm/ Sleepy Hollow Stories —An evening with Henry John Steiner, who will discuss his new book of historical anecdotes, events, places and people with Historian Sara Mascia. Contact mpetry@wlsmail.org for a Zoom invite.