Local High School Girls’ Basketball Teams Ready to Take the Court

Dobbs Ferry Senior Captains Taila Reich and Taylor Broccoli
December 3, 2021

By Tom Pedulla

The Hudson Independent examines the prospects of local schools for the varsity girls’ basketball season.

DOBBS FERRY

Top returnees: Senior point guard Taylor Broccoli, center Grace Healy, guard Jacqueline O’Connor, senior guard Talia Reith.

Top newcomers: Freshman guard-forward Abigail Dann, freshman guard Ella Moon.

Keys to success: Coach Kasey Grisanti takes over the varsity after three years as junior varsity coach. It helps that Broccoli provides excellent leadership and is a standout point guard who knows how to control the tempo of a game. Grisanti looks for Dann and Moon to make an immediate impact.

Coach’s quote: “I have high expectations. If we play together and play our roles, I see us going far.” – Kasey Grisanti

HACKLEY

 Top returnees: Sophomore guard Ashley Currie, senior guard Ashley Morgner, junior guard Sophia Petriello.

Top newcomers: Sophomore point guard Alessa Mendoza, sophomore guard Lila O’Brien.

Keys to success: Hackley returns from a year’s absence due to the pandemic with three legitimate outside scoring threats in Currie, Petriello and Mendoza. It has an outstanding floor leader in Mendoza, a true point guard who can score outside or penetrate and is viewed as a college prospect.

Coach’s quote: “We are so, so excited to be back on the court. Our goal is to win the Ivy League championship.” – Margaret Scarcella

 IRVINGTON

Top returnees: Junior guard Abigail Constantine, junior guard Gabby D’Alessio, junior guard Olivia DeNardo, junior guard Claire Friedlander, senior forward Sara Gavagan, senior center Katie LeBuhn, sophomore guard Anders Knapp, junior point guard Amanda Raimondo.

Top newcomers: Sophomore forward-guard Niki DeNardo, sophomore guard Addie Drang, freshman guard Alyson Raimondo.

Keys to success: Irvington has great depth and athleticism. The hope is that all of that talent will come together quickly. It would provide a tremendous life if Gavagan, who is injured, can return.

Coach’s quote: “We have to get better every day. It’s a work in progress. I see a huge improvement already.”– Gina Maher

MASTERS

 Top returnees: Junior forward Ana Castillo, junior guard Dakota Daniello.

Top newcomers: Sophomore forward Nayia Chrysanthopoulos, sophomore guard Anariah Leckie, sophomore guard Jennica Pereiras, sophomore guard Zara Suvanto.

Keys to success: Daniello quickly emerged as a leader on the court and off. Castillo plays with great energy and enthusiasm. Both players will need to have a steadying influence as this young team finds its way. Masters did not compete last season due to the pandemic.

Coach’s quote: “For young players, they already are showing a lot of promise. I’m looking forward to what this group can do. It’s a really young team, which is exciting for me as a new coach.” – Andrea Fischer

 

