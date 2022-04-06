Local High School Baseball Teams Ready to Kick Off Season

April 5, 2022

By Tom Pedulla–

Spring has sprung, and so too will the high school baseball season. The Hudson Independent previews the local teams and how they stack up.

Dobbs Ferry

Advertisement





With a strong senior class, there is every reason to expect the Eagles to be formidable this season.

The talent begins with Colby College-bound Adam Schwartz, a right-handed pitcher and first baseman who earned All-Section honors as a junior. “He can never learn enough baseball. Within the last two years, he’s really come a long way,” said Coach Frank Adamo. “He’s got a great work ethic.”

Dobbs Ferry also returns outfielder-pitcher Ryan Brunenavs and shortstop-pitcher Javonni Williams. They were All-League standouts as juniors. Brunenavs provides good range in the outfield, where he can play all three positions. He has an excellent approach at the plate. Williams is a smooth fielder who has a knack for getting on base.

Senior third baseman-pitcher Brendan Dubilier has made progress as a pitcher and shows every sign of being able to handle meaningful innings. Second baseman-pitcher Brandon Astreicher, first baseman Jacob Sellitti, second baseman Ryan Sparta and infielder Drew Spielberger are other seniors of note.

Astreicher can play as many as six positions. “His selfless attitude and passion for the game help set the tone for our team,” Adamo said.

Sellitti and Sparta are solid defenders who can be relied on for quality at-bats in the heart of the order. Spielberger has an advanced approach at the plate and brings energy to every practice and game.

“We need to trust ourselves and trust each other and play with confidence,” Adamo said. “We have the talent. We need to stay focused on every pitch and every game and grow as a team.”

Hackley

Due to the pandemic and concerns revolving around that, Hackley has not played a full baseball season since 20l9. That leaves veteran coach Steve Frolo with many questions that will need to be answered.

“The last time some of our kids were playing, they were playing in a l4-and-under league,” Frolo noted. “The ball was coming to home plate in an arc. Now, they’re seeing 85-90 from some of the kids we face.”

An area of strength should be the pitching of team captains Niky Dhakad, a senior, and Aiden Aybar, a junior. Dhakad is a control pitcher who rarely walks hitters. Aybar is more of a power pitcher who possesses the composure to be the team’s closer.

Much of the offensive load is expected to fall on sturdy senior catcher Luke Chaisson. He is expected to back cleanup. “We’re looking for him to provide us some power,” Frolo said.

Junior center fielder-pitcher Danny Zampolin is outstanding defensively. He is a speedster who can be counted on to steal bases and generally create havoc on the basepaths.

Hope for the future stems from five freshmen pitchers: Ryan Carpenito, Dean Chung, Romen Fleck, Max Neidhardt and Sam Suniewick. Chung is the only lefty in that promising quintet.

Frolo is not sure what to expect, given Hackley’s prolonged absence from the field.

“I think our pitching will be good. I think our defense will continue to improve,” he said. “I think the question mark is ‘Do we have enough hitting?’”

Irvington

With no seniors on the roster, growing pains are inevitable as the Bulldogs work to improve on last year’s 6-l2 record and an opening-round playoff loss to Pawling.

Coach Mike DiNardo has exciting talent to build around. Team captain Alec Schrader, a junior pitcher and shortstop, should emerge as one of the finest players in Class B and is a strong early candidate for All-Section honors. Enough cannot be said about his passion for the game and his dedication to the team.

Sophomore Stu Graber serves as the ace of the pitching staff after displaying considerable potential as a freshman. His ability to build on that success will be one of the keys for this team. Sophomore first baseman Jacob Constantine is among the defensive stalwarts on what looks to be a good-fielding team and one that is particularly strong up the middle. He will be counted on to be one of the big bats in the lineup.

Returnees Jack Keitz, Jake Epple and Jacob Nierman are expected to fill major roles. Utility man Scott Edwards, infielder Ethan Walter and catcher Massimo Ferrari are freshman newcomers who bear watching.

“We are excited about the potential this young group has,” DiNardo said.

Masters

Due to the pandemic, Masters is looking to play its first full season in three years. It played only two games that were treated more like scrimmages last spring. That creates many unknowns for Neil Jaggernauth, in his first full year as coach.

“It’s going to be a year of trying to figure out where we stand, where we need to go and, quite frankly, getting into the swing of things,” Jaggernauth said.

Aidan McLaren, an infielder and right-handed pitcher, and shortstop-right hander Ethan Rosenberg are two seniors who will be counted on to provide leadership. McLaren possesses a good fastball and should bring some clout to the middle of the batting order. Rosenberg has solid range as a shortstop and will look to be a catalyst at the top of the lineup. Senior Ethan Schlapp, a senior and a first baseman, returns after a year’s absence and should contribute in various ways.

Sophomore Henry Hubner is an exciting young pitching talent that Masters can build around. “He impressed us on the mound as a freshman. We’re looking forward to him take that next step,” Jaggernauth said. “He has talent and he’s obviously worked very hard at his craft. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.” When he is not on the mound, Hubner has the versatility to man a position in the infield or outfield.”

Sophomore right-hander Leo Horton displays flashes of brilliance. He must work to be more consistent, something that should come with experience. Freshman pitcher Thomas O’Grady is another young arm with considerable potential. It is a matter of building on an early foundation.

What will it add up to in the Fairchester Athletic Association? Jaggernauth wished he knew.

“I know it’s a very competitive league,” he said. “But I haven’t been through a full season in it, so it’s hard to gauge.”

Sleepy Hollow

The Horsemen have the personnel to put last year’s 4-l3 record far into the rear-view mirror.

John Nisco, one of the leading hitters in the county and possibly the state, heads a strong senior class. The All-Section performer is eager to do still more after a prolific junior season in which he batting .509 while banging out 30 hits and knocking in 27 runs. Needless to say, he is one tough out.

Other quality seniors are pitcher-shortstop Aaron Rosen, pitcher-outfielder Tommy Black, pitcher-first baseman Luke Many, catcher Todd Smith and infielder Aren Arduino. A key to success will be whether the Horsemen are able to build pitching depth.

Coach Ryan O’Rourke looks forward to a major reversal of the team’s fortunes.

“Success will come this year from our senior leadership and the meshing of our younger guys,” O’Rourke said. “In what will be a difficult league schedule, paired with three tough tournaments, the Horsemen look to have a bounce-back year.”