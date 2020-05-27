Local Heroes: Abbott House’s William Harris

By Barrett Seaman

For eight hours a day, five days a week, in normal circumstances, William Harris is what he calls “hands on” with eight young people who are either physically or developmentally disabled, living in a group home in Mt. Kisco that is run by Irvington’s Abbott House. He’s not alone on the job; there’s usually one or two other childcare workers (or Direct Support Professionals, as Abbott House refers to them), but the work is intense, as the needs of these young people, ages 15-to-20, are indeed special.

That’s under normal circumstances. With a state-wide COVID-19 stay-in-place order still in effect, both Harris and his charges are shut inside—no trips to the movies or the park. “I try to encourage them to communicate more,” he says. “—more card games, books, less electronics.”

“I never force them” to join in group activities, he says. It takes a bit of Tom Sawyer-like persuasion to lure them into productive activities that turn their attention outward, but that is one of his goals. Under Abbott House’s auspices, he had his colleagues have received Therapeutic Crisis Intervention training at Cornell Medical College in White Plains. His goal: “I try to make a difference every day.”

“While most of the focus has been on health care professionals who truly deserve our praise and support,” says Justine Christakos, Abbott House’s Vice President of Programs, “the Direct Support Professionals at Abbott House are our unsung heroes.” It’s a high-risk job in support of a fragile population that includes Down Syndrome individuals (DSPs), cerebral palsy victims and some who suffer from brain damage.

“Abbott House’s DSPs are working with our individuals day and night. They do all the interventions – medication management, feeding, bathing, cleaning, and helping with daily living skills,” says James Kaufman, President and CEO of Abbott House. “With the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become increasingly difficult to staff our homes as more DSPs are testing positive with the virus.”

Harris has worked for Abbott House for 25 years, during which time he has helped hundreds of young people like these grow into some degree of independence and move on. In this time of crisis, he takes great satisfaction in hearing some of them ask him how he is doing with the virus all around him. He commutes 40 minutes each way from his home in Suffern, Rockland County, working at the home from 3:30pm until 11:30pm, so he is not home until after midnight.

Under normal circumstances, he holds down a second job as a security guard for the Clarkstown Central School District. A small blessing that comes with the coronavirus pandemic is that, with schools closed, he doesn’t have to get up at 5:00am for what will be a 17-hour workday. Instead, he gets to spend time with his two sons, 11 and 14—trying to keep them active and on top of their distance homework. “So far, so good,” says William, speaking both about his own health and wellbeing and that if his charges. “I feel lucky and blessed.”