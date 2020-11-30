Local Food Pantries Serve Hundreds in Need

November 30, 2020

By Rick Pezzullo—

Food insecurity in the rivertowns often goes unnoticed, but it’s an issue that affects hundreds. And with the pandemic raging, and unemployment claims at an all-time high, more residents are in danger of going hungry.

Fortunately, residents can find some relief at the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and the Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry.

Rachelle Gebler, a Sleepy Hollow trustee and president of the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, said the pantry, which runs out of Christ Episcopal Church in Tarrytown, has been serving 900 to 1,000 families a month since March. Prior to the pandemic, the pantry served about 270 families.

“Certainly, people who were already living close to the edge, those jobs have disappeared. We’ve had quite a few new people,” Gebler said.

Because of expanded services for COVID and the upcoming holidays, the pantry’s current costs are about $30,000 per month.

Besides donations from individuals and local religious institutions, Gelber said the pantry is able to do its work with the help of an annual USDA $15,000 grant that comes through Feeding Westchester, funding that includes the Green Thumbs program, which provides fresh vegetables and a line of credit with Feeding Westchester,

The Westchester Community Foundation also provides a $15,000 grant, and the Kids Club of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow donated $13,000 this year.

The Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry, which operates at South Presbyterian Church, has experienced a similar surge in residents from Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley, Irvington and Greenburgh seeking help.

“We’ve seen nearly a four-fold increase in numbers of people who come weekly to the pantry, and more families apply every week,” stated Molly Rodriguez, director of the pantry. “In November of 2020 we averaged 123 families and 459 people served every week. In November of 2019 we averaged 40 families and 153 people served every week.”

Rodriguez explained the pantry, which has been in existence since 2011, receives a pallet of food from Feeding Westchester about every week. In addition, individuals, clubs, churches and groups donate food regularly.

“We don’t ask people why they’re applying to the pantry, but most of these people have never come to the pantry before. We assume it’s because they’ve lost their jobs, which means they won’t have to return once they’re working again. Then maybe they’ll donate to the pantry!” Rodriguez stated.

Rodriguez said the Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry, which is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and the last Wednesday of every month from 5:30 to 7 p.m., needs monetary donations, either by check made out to the Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry or by visiting the website

www.dobbsferrypantry.org and using the PayPal feature.

“During the holidays we’ve been giving our clients Stop & Shop gift cards and, with so many clients, it’s costing us a lot of money,” Rodriguez stated. “The clients are eager for the gift cards but it’s a big expense.”

The Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown is normally open on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. In December, the pantry will be open on December 10 and 17.

Donations can be made on the website: www.communityfoodpantryshtt.org or by mailing a check, payable to The Community Food Pantry, 43 South Broadway,Tarrytown, NY 10591.