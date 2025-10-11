Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Studio Tour
  • Gullotta House Casino Night 2025
Ardsley
Top News

Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner

• Bookmarks: 9

Inside dry cleaner where fire was contained in Ardsley. (photo Ardsley Fire Dept.)
October 11, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Firefighters from Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings-on-Hudson teamed up Friday afternoon to contain a fire in a dry cleaner business in Ardsley.

Shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters responded to a commercial alarm on Saw Mill River Rd. Upon arrival, smoke was discovered from a dry cleaner in the strip mall. Ardsley firefighters then located an active fire in a dryer. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Support our Sponsors
Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program

Dobbs Ferry and Hastings units assisted with ventilation and overhaul, along with checking the roof for any extension. No injuries were reported.

At the same time, the Dobbs Ferry Fire Dept. responded to a report of an odor of gas in an apartment in the village. To date, Dobbs Ferry has received 334 calls for assistance this year.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester energy
  • La Catena Parties
Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner

Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner

October 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Firefighters from Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings-on-Hudson teamed up Friday afternoon to contain a fire in a...
Read More
A Long Climb To Success

A Long Climb To Success

October 11, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- As Grand Opening ribbon cuttings go, this one was slow on the uptake—about five years from the...
Read More
Ardsley Relishes Home Cooking in Emotional Win

Ardsley Relishes Home Cooking in Emotional Win

October 11, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Ardsley capitalized on its only true home game this season by rattling off 28 unanswered points in...
Read More
Brayden Richardson: The Horsemen’s Horse

Brayden Richardson: The Horsemen’s Horse

October 10, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- Sleepy Hollow senior Brayden Richardson has long been viewed as an exceptional talent. Now, after injuries wiped...
Read More
Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown Approved

Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown Approved

October 9, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) that was vehemently opposed by local fire officials was recently approved...
Read More
Sixty-Plus Years Later, A Dobbs Ferry High School Class Marks A Lifetime’s Of Memories

Sixty-Plus Years Later, A Dobbs Ferry High School Class Marks A Lifetime’s Of Memories

October 8, 2025
By Sue Treiman-- The year that John Glenn first orbited earth, the Rolling Stones formed their historic band and the...
Read More
Phelps Hospital’s New Refuge

Phelps Hospital’s New Refuge

October 8, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- In a small pocket of land nestled beneath Phelps Hospital’s main building is a small oasis with...
Read More
A Desire To Excel Pays Off

A Desire To Excel Pays Off

October 6, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--  The hard work of Dobbs Ferry senior Anthony Ficarrotta paid off when he committed to play basketball...
Read More
Brains!

Brains!

October 5, 2025
BRAINS! Going Presi-mental in a two-part series By Krista Madsen OUT, DAMNED SPOT! This is going to be gross. When you’re burning...
Read More
Going Toe-To-Toe With The Boys

Going Toe-To-Toe With The Boys

October 4, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- Several teammates on the Dobbs Ferry football team for seventh and eighth graders tested Quinn Cronin by...
Read More
9 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
83 views
bookmark icon