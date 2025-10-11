Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner

October 11, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Firefighters from Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings-on-Hudson teamed up Friday afternoon to contain a fire in a dry cleaner business in Ardsley.

Shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters responded to a commercial alarm on Saw Mill River Rd. Upon arrival, smoke was discovered from a dry cleaner in the strip mall. Ardsley firefighters then located an active fire in a dryer. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Dobbs Ferry and Hastings units assisted with ventilation and overhaul, along with checking the roof for any extension. No injuries were reported.

At the same time, the Dobbs Ferry Fire Dept. responded to a report of an odor of gas in an apartment in the village. To date, Dobbs Ferry has received 334 calls for assistance this year.