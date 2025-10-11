ArdsleyTop News Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Bookmarks: 9 Inside dry cleaner where fire was contained in Ardsley. (photo Ardsley Fire Dept.) October 11, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo— Firefighters from Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings-on-Hudson teamed up Friday afternoon to contain a fire in a dry cleaner business in Ardsley. Shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters responded to a commercial alarm on Saw Mill River Rd. Upon arrival, smoke was discovered from a dry cleaner in the strip mall. Ardsley firefighters then located an active fire in a dryer. The fire was quickly extinguished.Support our Sponsors Dobbs Ferry and Hastings units assisted with ventilation and overhaul, along with checking the roof for any extension. No injuries were reported. At the same time, the Dobbs Ferry Fire Dept. responded to a report of an odor of gas in an apartment in the village. To date, Dobbs Ferry has received 334 calls for assistance this year. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors ArdsleyTop News Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner October 11, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- Firefighters from Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings-on-Hudson teamed up Friday afternoon to contain a fire in a... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News A Long Climb To Success October 11, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- As Grand Opening ribbon cuttings go, this one was slow on the uptake—about five years from the... Read More ArdsleyRivertowns Sports Ardsley Relishes Home Cooking in Emotional Win October 11, 2025 By Tom Pedulla--- Ardsley capitalized on its only true home game this season by rattling off 28 unanswered points in... Read More Back to School NewsRivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow News Brayden Richardson: The Horsemen’s Horse October 10, 2025 By Tom Pedulla-- Sleepy Hollow senior Brayden Richardson has long been viewed as an exceptional talent. Now, after injuries wiped... Read More Environmental NewsTarrytown News Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown Approved October 9, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) that was vehemently opposed by local fire officials was recently approved... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Sixty-Plus Years Later, A Dobbs Ferry High School Class Marks A Lifetime’s Of Memories October 8, 2025 By Sue Treiman-- The year that John Glenn first orbited earth, the Rolling Stones formed their historic band and the... Read More Community NewsHealth News Phelps Hospital’s New Refuge October 8, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- In a small pocket of land nestled beneath Phelps Hospital’s main building is a small oasis with... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsRivertowns Sports A Desire To Excel Pays Off October 6, 2025 By Tom Pedulla-- The hard work of Dobbs Ferry senior Anthony Ficarrotta paid off when he committed to play basketball... Read More Lifestyles Brains! October 5, 2025 BRAINS! Going Presi-mental in a two-part series By Krista Madsen OUT, DAMNED SPOT! This is going to be gross. When you’re burning... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsRivertowns Sports Going Toe-To-Toe With The Boys October 4, 2025 By Tom Pedulla-- Several teammates on the Dobbs Ferry football team for seventh and eighth graders tested Quinn Cronin by... Read More 9 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint