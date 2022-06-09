Local Father Battling Cancer to Host Blood Stem Cell Drive at SH Sprint Triathlon

June 9, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

A local fire department captain is on a mission to register potential stem cell donors to help others like himself who have been stricken with cancer.

Eugene Doherty, 46, is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) but was fortunate enough to find a matching donor in his family, which is not often the case for 70 percent of people suffering from blood-related illnesses who must seek a match from a stranger to save their life.

Originally from Ireland, Doherty resides in Sleepy Hollow and has volunteered for 12 years with the Sleepy Hollow Sprint Triathlon. Prior to his diagnosis, he was an active triathlete.

This weekend, Doherty is teaming up with DKMS, the world’s largest blood stem cell donor center, at Kingsland Point Park at 299 Palmer Ave. in Sleepy Hollow to try to register potential donors.

Anyone in good health between the ages of 18 and 55 is encouraged to attend. Potential registrants will review medical eligibility, fill out a registration form, swab the insides of their cheeks, and return their completed packet before leaving the drive. Anyone who cannot attend the registration drives can register by ordering a free swab kit via https://www.dkms.org/get-involved/virtual-drives/sleepy-hollow-sprint-triathlon-donor-drive.

The registration drive will take place Saturday, June 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Sunday, June 12 from 7 a.m. to noon.