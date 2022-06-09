Local Father Battling Cancer to Host Blood Stem Cell Drive at SH Sprint Triathlon
June 9, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo—
A local fire department captain is on a mission to register potential stem cell donors to help others like himself who have been stricken with cancer.
Eugene Doherty, 46, is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) but was fortunate enough to find a matching donor in his family, which is not often the case for 70 percent of people suffering from blood-related illnesses who must seek a match from a stranger to save their life.
Originally from Ireland, Doherty resides in Sleepy Hollow and has volunteered for 12 years with the Sleepy Hollow Sprint Triathlon. Prior to his diagnosis, he was an active triathlete.
This weekend, Doherty is teaming up with DKMS, the world’s largest blood stem cell donor center, at Kingsland Point Park at 299 Palmer Ave. in Sleepy Hollow to try to register potential donors.
