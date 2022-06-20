Community News Local Dogs on Parade In Patriots Park Published 7 mins ago7 mins ago • Bookmarks: 6 June 20, 2022 The dogs had their day in Tarrytown this past weekend as dozens took part in the Tarrytown Dogs on Parade event in Patriots Park. Sponsored by the Tarrytown Sleepy Hollow Chamber of Commerce and Bark and Meow, leashed and mostly well mannered, they competed Saturday in contests and games. The event was generated by the idea of “Giving the Westminster Dog Show contestants a run for the money,” and the pups did, strutting with their masters through the park. Tarrytown Pet Parade 6-18-22Watch this video on YouTube Advertisement Community News Local Dogs on Parade In Patriots Park June 20, 2022 The dogs had their day in Tarrytown this past weekend as dozens took part in the Tarrytown Dogs on Parade... Read More Arts & Entertainment Tarrytown News A Simple Man: Graham Nash to Play at Tarrytown Music Hall in July June 20, 2022 By W.B. King--- If the weather was just right, Radio Luxemburg’s signal could beam across the English Channel finding its... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Tarrytown News Basque Tapas Bar & Restaurant Opens in Tarrytown June 18, 2022 By Shana Liebman-- Rivertown foodies are raving about the new Basque Tapas in Tarrytown. The second incarnation of Piermont’s beloved... Read More Dobbs Ferry News School News Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2022 Graduates June 18, 2022 Dobbs Ferry High School held its graduation ceremony Saturday at Waterfront Park where 119 members of the Class of 2022... Read More Government & Politics Abinanti, Shimsky Tout Records in Democratic Primary Forum June 16, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti and Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky touted their government records during a Rivertowns... Read More Arts & Entertainment Author Visit @ Warner Library June 16, 2022 Saturday, June 25 at 2 PM (Room C on the 3d floor of the Library) The History of Westchester County... Read More School News Irvington High School Sophomores Earn Top Awards at Somers Science Fair June 15, 2022 Members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program earned the top awards at the Somers Science Fair on June 4.... Read More Community News Irvington News Irvington’s First Girl Scout Day of 2022 June 13, 2022 By Lily McInerney-- Second and third-grade Girl Scouts shout for marshmallows and struggle with their tents, while seventh and eighth-grade... Read More Community News People Tarrytown News Lifelong Tarrytown Resident and Recreation Supervisor Joe Arduino Retires June 13, 2022 By W.B. King--- From ensuring ball fields were ready for game day, to guaranteeing Halloween parades and Easter egg hunts... Read More Arts & Entertainment Best in Show: The Westminster Dog Show Returns to Tarrytown June 12, 2022 By Shana Liebman-- On June 18, the legendary Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns to The Lyndhurst National Historic Trust for... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint