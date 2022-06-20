Local Dogs on Parade In Patriots Park

June 20, 2022

The dogs had their day in Tarrytown this past weekend as dozens took part in the Tarrytown Dogs on Parade event in Patriots Park. Sponsored by the Tarrytown Sleepy Hollow Chamber of Commerce and Bark and Meow, leashed and mostly well mannered, they competed Saturday in contests and games. The event was generated by the idea of “Giving the Westminster Dog Show contestants a run for the money,” and the pups did, strutting with their masters through the park.

Tarrytown Pet Parade 6-18-22

