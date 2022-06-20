Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Community News

Local Dogs on Parade In Patriots Park

• Bookmarks: 6

June 20, 2022

The dogs had their day in Tarrytown this past weekend as dozens took part in the Tarrytown Dogs on Parade event  in Patriots Park. Sponsored by the Tarrytown Sleepy Hollow Chamber of Commerce and Bark and Meow, leashed and mostly well mannered, they competed Saturday in contests and games. The event was generated by the idea of “Giving the Westminster Dog Show contestants a run for the money,” and the pups did, strutting with their masters through the park.

Tarrytown Pet Parade 6-18-22

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Local Dogs on Parade In Patriots Park

Local Dogs on Parade In Patriots Park

June 20, 2022
The dogs had their day in Tarrytown this past weekend as dozens took part in the Tarrytown Dogs on Parade...
Read More
A Simple Man: Graham Nash to Play at Tarrytown Music Hall in July

A Simple Man: Graham Nash to Play at Tarrytown Music Hall in July

June 20, 2022
By W.B. King--- If the weather was just right, Radio Luxemburg’s signal could beam across the English Channel finding its...
Read More
Basque Tapas Bar & Restaurant Opens in Tarrytown

Basque Tapas Bar & Restaurant Opens in Tarrytown

June 18, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- Rivertown foodies are raving about the new Basque Tapas in Tarrytown. The second incarnation of Piermont’s beloved...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2022 Graduates

Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2022 Graduates

June 18, 2022
Dobbs Ferry High School held its graduation ceremony Saturday at Waterfront Park where 119 members of the Class of 2022...
Read More
Abinanti, Shimsky Tout Records in Democratic Primary Forum

Abinanti, Shimsky Tout Records in Democratic Primary Forum

June 16, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti and Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky touted their government records during a Rivertowns...
Read More
Author Visit @ Warner Library

Author Visit @ Warner Library

June 16, 2022
Saturday, June 25 at 2 PM (Room C on the 3d floor of the Library) The History of Westchester County...
Read More
Irvington High School Sophomores Earn Top Awards at Somers Science Fair

Irvington High School Sophomores Earn Top Awards at Somers Science Fair

June 15, 2022
Members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program earned the top awards at the Somers Science Fair on June 4....
Read More
Irvington’s First Girl Scout Day of 2022

Irvington’s First Girl Scout Day of 2022

June 13, 2022
By Lily McInerney-- Second and third-grade Girl Scouts shout for marshmallows and struggle with their tents, while seventh and eighth-grade...
Read More
Lifelong Tarrytown Resident and Recreation Supervisor Joe Arduino Retires

Lifelong Tarrytown Resident and Recreation Supervisor Joe Arduino Retires

June 13, 2022
By W.B. King--- From ensuring ball fields were ready for game day, to guaranteeing Halloween parades and Easter egg hunts...
Read More
Best in Show: The Westminster Dog Show Returns to Tarrytown

Best in Show: The Westminster Dog Show Returns to Tarrytown

June 12, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- On June 18, the legendary Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns to The Lyndhurst National Historic Trust for...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
34 views
bookmark icon