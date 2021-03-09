Local Democratic State Leaders Call for Governor to Resign

March 8, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Three local Democratic state representatives have called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign amidst sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior allegations from five women.

At the head of the growing chorus of officials who have lost confidence in Cuomo is Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

“Every day there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government. We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project,” Stewart-Cousins stated.

“New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign,” she added.

Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, who, like Stewart-Cousins, represents the Town of Greenburgh and its villages, also is on the bandwagon of lawmakers demanding the three-term governor step down.

“I call on Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to resign. He must spare New York the continued shame of having a governor whose actions evidence his clear disrespect for women,” Abinanti stated. “He no longer commands the respect necessary to lead New York. He is distracted and cannot give his undivided attention to continue safely navigating New Yorkers through the ongoing deadly pandemic. He is a distraction to the serious conversations necessary to completing an on-time budget.”

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, who represents Ossining, said Cuomo should allow Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to serve the last 21 months of his term.

“Many constituents have contacted me to point out, correctly, that Republicans continue to defend and excuse former President Trump for behavior far worse than anything Governor Cuomo has been accused of. Nevertheless, I believe that as Democrats, we must hold our party to a higher standard,” Reichlin-Melnick stated.

“Since the start of the year, multiple women have alleged harassment and various inappropriate behaviors by Governor Cuomo. Numerous other former staffers have described the Governor as manipulative and abusive. His administration has admitted withholding vital data from the legislature and the public, and his aides intentionally falsified documents to protect the Governor’s image,” he continued. “This weekend, news reports suggest a possible coverup of safety defects in the new Tappan Zee Bridge. Amid these multiple overlapping scandals, the Governor has lost the trust of millions of New Yorkers, including me.”

Despite the growing criticism, Cuomo has vowed not to resign, repeatedly stressing he not be judged until a state Attorney General’s investigation of the allegations is completed.

