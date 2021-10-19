Community News
Local Brew Aims to Raise Awareness of Rare Disease

jacob-the-warrior-ipa
"Jacob the Warrior" IPA (Christina Ha)
October 19, 2021

A new pale ale debuts on tap at Doubleday’s and The Bit in Dobbs Ferry this week: “Jacob the Warrior” IPA.

Surprisingly, its namesake, Jacob Moon, is 12 years old, and he lives in town. His favorite foods are raspberries and blueberries, so, naturally, this pale ale is purple and fruited. The brew by award-winning, White Plains-based microbrewery Wolf & Warrior has been described as “refreshingly tart.”

  • Irvington Theater Videos for Change
  • Abbott House Awards Dinner

Wolf & Warrior Owner and Brewmaster Mike Chiltern wants his customers to walk away with Jacob’s story as much as the notes of the beer.

Jacob suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects 15,000 children globally. Sometimes called “Children’s Alzheimer’s,” Sanfilippo causes children to slowly lose the ability to speak, walk and eat. There is no cure, and affected children typically pass away in their early teen years. Jacob has lost most of his language and cognitive skills, so he’s not aware of the beer collaboration, his father, Bill Moon, explains.

Chiltern and Bill Moon became friends in elementary school in Chappaqua and later reunited and bonded over beer and fatherhood.

I am super grateful for Mike to do this. There isn’t exactly a super heavy market to make a fruited pale ale, especially for blueberries and raspberries,” says Moon. “At the same time, I’m hoping I can raise awareness for Sanfilippo and Jacob’s story but also call attention to this awesome small craft brewery in White Plains.”

Friend Tim Durdaller created the label, which shares Jacob’s story and the collaboration behind the brew.

“Raising awareness by creating a beer in Jacob’s name is pretty awesome, but to do it with friends makes it even better,” adds Moon.

chiltern moon jacob the warrior ipa
The Moon and Chiltern families celebrate the launch of “Jacob the Warrior” IPA at Wolf & Warrior Friday, Oct. 15. (Bill Moon)

“Jacob the Warrior” IPA can be purchased soon as a four-pack at specialty beer stores. And, of course, it can also be found on tap at Wolf & Warrior, which itself is named after Chiltern’s sons, Vuk and Branko — or, “wolf” and “warrior” in Serbian.

“As a father myself, the journey Bill and Jacob are on as father and son resonates very deeply with me,” Chiltern says. “Getting the chance to brew a beer that comes with a powerful message, a beer that can raise awareness about Sanfilippo Syndrome and how those affected by it must battle through so many tough moments and truly be warriors in their own way, is an honor.”

 

 


