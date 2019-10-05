Local Couple Starts Innovative Theatre Company

by Susan Tolchin –

He is an accomplished tap dancer and stage actor who performed at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center and in various Off Broadway productions before turning to arts and administrative management at CCNY.

She started her acting career performing at The Kennedy Center and various regional theaters, and ran the education and outreach department at the Synetic Theater in Washington D.C. Then she started her own yoga business.

Now, together Meghan and David Covington have created the River’s Edge Theatre Company to cultivate a new theatre experience that would combine their skills and love of the arts with a Yoga outlook. “We wanted to take Yoga off the mat and into people’s hearts… to send a message that theatre connects us in an open-hearted and compassionate way,” said Meghan.

And they saw a void. “Westchester has wonderful musical and community theatre,” she said. “Our goal is to produce staged readings of edgier plays that have challenging subject matter. We want to start a deeper conversation.”

Their first staged reading, “Circle Mirror Transformation” by Pulitzer Prize nominated playwright Annie Baker, will be performed at the Irvington Theatre on Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m., followed by an opening night reception. The theme is connection.

“The characters in ‘Circle Mirror Transformation’ walk into a beginners’ acting class with their own unique traumas from the past, yet through the seemingly simple acting exercises they are able to connect to one another on a more profound level,” said Meghan.

“Through this connection they are able to grow, transform, and heal old wounds. And as an audience, we can see aspects of ourselves in each of the characters, which turns into a learning experience in itself.”

“This gets to the very core of what theatre is meant to do, “she added. “It’s not just to entertain, but also to connect us to one another. It also fits perfectly with our mission to reflect the human experience, spark conversation, and inspire social change.”

The Covingtons moved to Ardsley five years ago and have three daughters. The rest of the cast of professional actors are also local. Meredith Siegel is from Irvington; Don Creedon, Hastings; Aya Abdallah, Ossining; and Molly Canu, Tarrytown. The director, Jessica Irons, is the artistic director for Theatre O in Ossining.

In keeping with Meghan’s and David’s philosophy to give back to the community, the Covingtons plan to give a percentage of the proceeds of every play to a charity that is aligned with the theme of the production. Proceeds from this staged reading will go to Family to Family, a non-profit, grassroots hunger and poverty relief organization in Hastings that is dedicated to providing food, personal hygiene products and other basic life essentials to American families struggling with the challenges of poverty.

Tickets for the performance are $20. For more information, visit www.riversedgetheatre.com.