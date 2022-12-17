Advertisement
Local Charities: A Time To Give

December 17, 2022

‘Tis the season of giving, when those families that can get out their checkbooks and support charitable organizations. Over the past year, The Hudson Independent has compiled a list of local charities into a section, aptly named Local Charities, where readers can learn what individual nonprofits do and how to help them. Here’s a list of what we’ve got so far. For more detail on each of these organizations lists below, type “Local Charities” in the search button in the lefthand column of our home page.

Volunteer New York! www.volunteernewyork.org

The Arc of Westchester www.arcwestchester.org

The Community Coalition of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow community10591.org

Children’s Village https://childrensvillage.org

Feeding Westchester www feedingwestchester.org

Little Gardens of Tarrytown wad­del­lkim05@gmail.com

Gullotta House https://gullottahouse.org

Scenic Hudson www.scenichudson.org

Make a Wish Hudson Valley www.hudson.wish.org

Kids Club of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow www.kidsclubtarrytown.org

Hopes Door www.hopesdoorny.org

The Community Food Pantry of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow www.communityfoodpantryshtt.org

Neighborhood House theneighborhood@optonline.net

The Hudson Independent www.thehudsonindependent.com

