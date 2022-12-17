Local Charities Local Charities: A Time To Give Published 19 seconds ago19s ago December 17, 2022 ‘Tis the season of giving, when those families that can get out their checkbooks and support charitable organizations. Over the past year, The Hudson Independent has compiled a list of local charities into a section, aptly named Local Charities, where readers can learn what individual nonprofits do and how to help them. Here’s a list of what we’ve got so far. For more detail on each of these organizations lists below, type “Local Charities” in the search button in the lefthand column of our home page. Volunteer New York! www.volunteernewyork.org The Arc of Westchester www.arcwestchester.org The Community Coalition of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow community10591.orgAdvertisement Children’s Village https://childrensvillage.org Feeding Westchester www feedingwestchester.org Little Gardens of Tarrytown waddellkim05@gmail.com Gullotta House https://gullottahouse.org Scenic Hudson www.scenichudson.org Make a Wish Hudson Valley www.hudson.wish.org Kids Club of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow www.kidsclubtarrytown.org Hopes Door www.hopesdoorny.org The Community Food Pantry of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow www.communityfoodpantryshtt.org Neighborhood House theneighborhood@optonline.net The Hudson Independent www.thehudsonindependent.com Read or leave a comment on this story... Local Charities Local Charities: A Time To Give December 17, 2022 ‘Tis the season of giving, when those families that can get out their checkbooks and support charitable organizations. Over the... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News Dobbs Ferry Trustees Opt-In to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries December 15, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees this week unanimously voted to opt-in to allow cannabis dispensaries in... Read More School News Irvington High School Students Earn Top Awards at Debate Tournament December 15, 2022 Members of Irvington High School’s Debate Club earned awards at the American Debate League Winter Classic, held on December 10... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Irvington Shakespeare Company Scores Big in Regional Theater Nominations December 15, 2022 Every year, Broadway World, the web site that covers professional theater from Broadway on out to regional theaters, nominates actors,... Read More Arts & Entertainment The Keys to Selling Books Locally: Community and Conversation December 13, 2022 By W.B. King— There’s no question that it’s easier to buy books online, but as more independent bookstores open locally,... Read More Governor Mario Cuomo BridgeTop News Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge December 13, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the... Read More Historic RivertownsTarrytown NewsTop News Historic Fireboat Looking to Dock on Tarrytown Waterfront December 8, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The caretakers of a fireboat that just achieved preliminary historical preservation status are lobbying Tarrytown officials to... Read More Health NewsWestchester News Pro-Life Group Sues to Block County’s New Abortion Clinic Protection Law December 8, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— A group called “40 Days for Life” has filed a lawsuit in federal court to stop Westchester... Read More Health News An App to Keep You Active—During and After the Holidays December 8, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- We’re approaching the height of the holiday season, which, as we all know too well, brings with... Read More Arts & EntertainmentHistoric Rivertowns ‘A Christmas Carol’ Actor Enjoys Putting People in the Spirit of the Season December 8, 2022 By Tom Pedulla Jonathan Kruk was never so merry as he presents “A Christmas Carol” each weekend this month at... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint