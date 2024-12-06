Local Boys’ Hoops Team Looking to Hit Their Stride for Postseason

December 6, 2024

By Tom Pedulla—

The local high school boys’ basketball season is ready to get into full swing. Here is an outlook for each team in the area:

ARDSLEY

Although Coach Sean Cappiello graduated his starting lineup from a team that lost in the second round of the playoffs to eventual champion Byram Hills, he still has talent to work with.

The senior backcourt of Shahz Naqvi and Evan Kurian looks to be formidable. Shane O’Brien and defensive-minded forward Ryan Tucker will be two more significant contributors.

Much will depend on the continued progress of 6-7 junior forward Isiah Akwue. “He is going to be a big-time scorer for us,” Cappiello predicted, adding, “He played a limited role for us last year. We’re looking for him to take big strides now.”

The Panthers are eyeing a return to the post season. “I’m just hoping we play good defense and our guys improve along the way,” the coach said. “Hopefully, we get a top 10 seed going into the playoffs.”

A first-round home game would be big.

DOBBS FERRY

Everything appears to be in place for the Eagles to make a deep postseason run.

Junior guard Anthony Ficarotta is a returning All-Section performer who is determined to improve in every way. He devoted the off-season to strengthening his upper body to allow him to add more of an inside game to his sweet outside shooting.

“You’re going to see an even stronger, better version of him than you did last year,” said Coach Scott Patrillo.

Junior point guard Mateus Hertz-Bird has an exceptional jump shot and should ease pressure on Ficarotta.

Dobbs Ferry has a solid senior corps in defensive standout Colin Dubilier, heady Chris de Leon, Jake “the epitome of toughness” Broccoli, and 6-4 center Braden Hawkins, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. If Hawkins can stay healthy, that would be huge.

The Eagles’ unusual depth extends to juniors Evan Ommen and Nastick Smith as well as sophomores Calvin Higgins and Andrew Endel.

Some difficult non-league opponents are on the schedule with an eye toward doing everything possible to be braced for the playoffs. “We feel we’ve got good players, but they’ve got to prove they belong come February,” Patrillo said. “We take nothing for granted.”

HACKLEY

When Zach Kuba took over the program six years ago, the Hornets were in desperate need of rebuilding. They won only three games his first year.

They have come far since those brutal early days. They rolled to a 19-3 Ivy League record last season before bowing to Poly Prep in the championship game of the New York State Association of Independent Schools. They appear to be primed to make another run.

Jelani Middleton, a 6-4 swingman being recruited by Division 1 schools, has really come into his own. He is explosive on offense with the ability to play lock-down defense. All-Ivy guard Jack Perlman, a senior captain along with Tyce Cannon, is another excellent defender with a strong all-around game.

Sophomore guard Alex Nuzum is an exciting underclassman. Charlie Perlman brings all-important size to the center position at 6-5. James Mara and strong, physical William Linnett also will see playing time.

The health of Micah Jones, a 6-5 forward-center, may be key. He returns from a major leg injury. “He can be really awesome,” Kuba said.

Can the Hornets take their soaring fortunes one more step?

“We set the bar last year and we don’t expect to lower it this year,” Kuba said. “Our expectation is to win 15-plus games again to be in the mix for the playoffs and have a chance to make another run.”

HASTINGS

Chris Rohle, an assistant for the girls’ varsity basketball team last winter, shifts to lead the boys’ program. He may have one eye on the present and the other one on the future since the roster includes only two seniors in Charlie Richardson and Anthony Roldan.

Rohle was effusive in his praise for Richardson. “He’s a phenomenal athlete. He plays as hard as anyone can play,” he said. “He’s the first one on the ground for loose balls.” The 6-2 Roldan will need to display that kind of grit inside.

The Yellow Jackets’ main man will be junior guard Dylan Heilakka. “We’re looking for him to be a leader, to really step up for us,” Rohle said. “He’s going to be our number one guy for sure.”

Junior forward Drew Ciszewski is expected to carve out a bigger role for himself. Junior guard Sebastian Vanderwerf is needed to provide offense. Yet another junior, forward Michael Layden, asserts himself with his shot-blocking ability.

The Yellow Jackets may need time to get it all together. “We have a relatively inexperienced varsity team,” noted Rohle. “We’re trying to get a little better each day and, hopefully, by February we’re playing our best basketball.”

IRVINGTON

Rocco Cipriano was promoted from junior varsity to coach the varsity, easing the transition. “They already know who I am. They know my style, so that really helps,” Cipriano said.

It helps, too, that the Bulldogs have seniors at key positions, including the backcourt duo of Jonathan Guerrero and C.J. Steinberg. In a rarity, Guerrero has started at point guard since he was a freshman. He is as steady as they come. The feisty Steinberg, another four-year varsity player, can be counted on as a consistent scorer.

Guerrero must play a critical role. “We are looking for him to be an extension of the coach on the court and kind of take pressure off the other kids,” his coach said.

Alex Hempstead, a captain on the football team, brings his leadership to the court. He runs the floor well, hits the boards hard for rebounds and is solid defensively. Jayden Jarrett is determined to step into a bigger role as a senior.

Nick Grados, an aggressive junior, looks forward to his first varsity experience. Andrew Feng and Alex Shapiro are other contributors.

“We are trying to create a culture that, no matter who we play, we have a chance to win every game,” Cipriano said.

MASTERS

The Masters School continues to make strides under third-year coach Joey Kuhl, a former aide to Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino when Pitino was at Iona University. He inherited a 3-19 team, but his rebuilding resulted in significant improvement.

The Panthers come off a 10-8 regular season and finished third in the Fairchester Athletic Association, eventually reaching the semifinals of the league tournament. Expectations are high now with a roster that has been significantly upgraded since Kuhl’s arrival.

Masters features two college prospects in junior Omari Levy and newcomer Luc Brongniart. Levy paced the team last winter by averaging 15 points and eight rebounds per game. Brongniart is a 6-8 transfer from Clarkstown South, where he earned All-County honors while displaying excellent shooting range. He is a force defensively and on the boards.

The Panthers also return starters Azzan Thomas, Samson Mines and Jake Raab. Thomas handles the ball well while Kuhl praises Mines as a “glue guy.”

Explanation? “He ties a lot of things together offensively and defensively,” the coach said. The scrappy Raab is a major threat to connect from beyond the three-point arc.

The talent is there to win the league and perhaps accomplish more than that. “I thought we were capable of winning it last year, so that’s the goal,” Kuhl said. “It’s a really good basketball league. We’ve gotten better, but so have all of the other teams.”

SLEEPY HOLLOW

New coach Steve Loscher is emphasizing improvement more than wins and losses. Deep down, he is eager to improve the bottom line of a team that won just three games last winter.

“I just talk about getting better,” he said, “but in my mind I want to double that number. I want to get to six wins. Any coach wants to get better. I want to do better than last year.”

Junior swingman Gilbert Onwe will be counted on to lead the way in every regard. Senior guard Gibby Poll, a baseball standout, is another who will log plenty of minutes. He is particularly tough on defense.

Center Quincy Newland will assert himself inside. Sophomore forward Naeem Mohammed flashed considerable potential in the preseason. Sophomore guards Sary Igbara and Jeremiah Bowen also have plenty of upside. They are quick, skilled ballhandlers while yet another sophomore, Jack Marvin, is tough on the boards.

The program received a needed lift when junior Josh Aguas transferred into the school. He may be the best shooter on the team. Seniors John Dauer, Jordan Rosen, Alex Lozado and Rey Urbina should all contribute. The athletic Urbina distinguished himself last spring as a hard-throwing pitcher for the Horsemen.

“They are really good kids,” Loscher said. “They want to learn.”