Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Rivertowns Sports

Local Boys Basketball Teams Optimistic for Success

• Bookmarks: 3

Captains Cooper Taylor, Aiden Smith and Luke Clarke.
December 2, 2022

By Tom Pedulla–

DOBBS FERRY

Top returnees: Junior forward Luke Arone, senior center Timmy Lacey, junior point guard Drexel Lewis, senior forward Sean Miller, junior guard Jerel Outlaw.

Advertisement
  • Shop Local - Rivertowns Chamber ad
  • Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant

Top newcomers: Freshman guard Anthony Ficarrotta, senior guard Brandon Holman, junior forward Keon Sampson.

Keys to success: The coaching staff is emphasizing the need to continue the progress made from summer league to fall league. It will be important for the Eagles to play a team game and not place an inordinate amount of pressure on any one player.

Coach’s Quote: “This team can have a really good season. This team can definitely compete in the top half of Class B. Once you get there, you give yourself a chance in sectionals. And that’s what we’re hoping to do.” – Scott Patrillo

HACKLEY

 Top returnees: Senior forward Alex Grant, junior guard Jake Hendlemen, senior forward Isaiah Ndzibah, sophomore guard Jack Perlman, junior forward-center Ian Randall.

Top newcomers: Freshman point guard Jelani Middleton.

Keys to success: With four starters returning from last season, the Hornets should be able to limit turnovers while capitalizing on their experience. Randall, long but lean at 6-10, is working to become more of an inside presence. Perlman and Middleton are exciting young talents with high ceilings.

Coach’s quote: “We’ve gotten a little better every year. I think this will be the best team I’ve had so far (in four seasons). This year, we expect to be on the better side of .500.” – Zach Kuba

IRVINGTON

Top returnees: Junior forward Marcus Canton, junior guard Taiog Cypher, sophomore point guard Jonny Guerrero, senior guard Pierce Herte, senior center James Oley, sophomore guard C.J. Steinberg.

Top newcomers: Senior forward Finn Cleary, junior forward Tristan Faulk, junior forward Steve Rittmyer.

Keys to success: Ball movement and good shot selection will be offensive keys while tenacious defense every game is a must.

Coach’s quote: “Our goal is to win the league and take it as far as we can go. This team has aspirations to win the Gold Ball this year.” — David Boykin

MASTERS

Top returnees: Junior guard Adam Bello, senior guard-forward Chris Gatty, senior forward Noah KassellYung.

Top newcomers: Sophomore forward Jonathan Mafuru, sophomore guard Eddie Tam.

Keys to success: First-year coach Joey Kuhl, 29, previously a director of operations under Hall of Fame   coach Rick Pitino at Iona, will look to rebuild with young talent.

Coach’s quote: “Year one, from a basketball perspective, it’s really trying to get defensive fundamentals in and an awareness of how we want to play and then individual development.” — Kuhl

SLEEPY HOLLOW

 Top returnees: Senior guard Luke Clarke, senior center Ovier De La Cruz, senior forward Aiden Smith, senior forward Cooper Taylor.

Top newcomers: Junior guard Declan McCarthy

Keys to success: Sleepy Hollow features 11 seniors and has good size. The Horsemen will need to turn that into strong rebounding on both ends of the court.

Coach’s quote: “I think this team can accomplish a lot. This is an extremely hard-working group of kids. They come to practice with a smile, really happy to be playing with each other and for each other.” – Chris Starace

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Lady High School Ballers Ready to Roll on Hardwood

Lady High School Ballers Ready to Roll on Hardwood

December 2, 2022
By Tom Pedulla--- DOBBS FERRY Top returnees: Sophomore guard-forward Abigail Dann, senior center Grace Healy, senior guard Jacqueline O’Connor. Top...
Read More
Local Boys Basketball Teams Optimistic for Success

Local Boys Basketball Teams Optimistic for Success

December 2, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- DOBBS FERRY Top returnees: Junior forward Luke Arone, senior center Timmy Lacey, junior point guard Drexel Lewis,...
Read More
Westchester Passes Bill Prohibiting Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products

Westchester Passes Bill Prohibiting Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products

November 30, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Westchester County Board of Legislators passed a bill Monday night banning the retail sale and distribution...
Read More
Hot Tuna Serving Up Two Nights of Musical Splendor at The Capitol Theatre

Hot Tuna Serving Up Two Nights of Musical Splendor at The Capitol Theatre

November 29, 2022
By W.B. King-- Living in places like Pakistan and the Philippines as a kid, Jorma Kaukonen’s perspective on stateside life...
Read More
Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow Winter Stroll to Offer Entertainment and Shopping

Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow Winter Stroll to Offer Entertainment and Shopping

November 26, 2022
By Robert Kimmel--        Within Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, on Saturday, December 3, folks will have a variety of festivities to...
Read More
Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant

Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant

November 23, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  The villages of Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry could reap the benefits of a multi-million-dollar grant that was...
Read More
A New Priest Strives to Protect His Church’s Independence

A New Priest Strives to Protect His Church’s Independence

November 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A new face behind the pulpit and some new faces in the pews—some of them Black or...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Author Wins Award for General Fiction

Sleepy Hollow Author Wins Award for General Fiction

November 21, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  A Sleepy Hollow author recently was honored for a novel she penned that is set on an...
Read More
River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “Every Brilliant Thing” December 2-4

River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “Every Brilliant Thing” December 2-4

November 18, 2022
River's Edge Theatre Company will present Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan MacMillan and directed by Jessica Irons, on December...
Read More
Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murdering Tarrytown Resident

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murdering Tarrytown Resident

November 17, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  After a four-week trial, a New York City man was found guilty by a jury Nov. 16...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
13 views
bookmark icon