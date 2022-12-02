Local Boys Basketball Teams Optimistic for Success

December 2, 2022

By Tom Pedulla–

DOBBS FERRY

Top returnees: Junior forward Luke Arone, senior center Timmy Lacey, junior point guard Drexel Lewis, senior forward Sean Miller, junior guard Jerel Outlaw.

Advertisement



Top newcomers: Freshman guard Anthony Ficarrotta, senior guard Brandon Holman, junior forward Keon Sampson.

Keys to success: The coaching staff is emphasizing the need to continue the progress made from summer league to fall league. It will be important for the Eagles to play a team game and not place an inordinate amount of pressure on any one player.

Coach’s Quote: “This team can have a really good season. This team can definitely compete in the top half of Class B. Once you get there, you give yourself a chance in sectionals. And that’s what we’re hoping to do.” – Scott Patrillo

HACKLEY

Top returnees: Senior forward Alex Grant, junior guard Jake Hendlemen, senior forward Isaiah Ndzibah, sophomore guard Jack Perlman, junior forward-center Ian Randall.

Top newcomers: Freshman point guard Jelani Middleton.

Keys to success: With four starters returning from last season, the Hornets should be able to limit turnovers while capitalizing on their experience. Randall, long but lean at 6-10, is working to become more of an inside presence. Perlman and Middleton are exciting young talents with high ceilings.

Coach’s quote: “We’ve gotten a little better every year. I think this will be the best team I’ve had so far (in four seasons). This year, we expect to be on the better side of .500.” – Zach Kuba

IRVINGTON

Top returnees: Junior forward Marcus Canton, junior guard Taiog Cypher, sophomore point guard Jonny Guerrero, senior guard Pierce Herte, senior center James Oley, sophomore guard C.J. Steinberg.

Top newcomers: Senior forward Finn Cleary, junior forward Tristan Faulk, junior forward Steve Rittmyer.

Keys to success: Ball movement and good shot selection will be offensive keys while tenacious defense every game is a must.

Coach’s quote: “Our goal is to win the league and take it as far as we can go. This team has aspirations to win the Gold Ball this year.” — David Boykin

MASTERS

Top returnees: Junior guard Adam Bello, senior guard-forward Chris Gatty, senior forward Noah KassellYung.

Top newcomers: Sophomore forward Jonathan Mafuru, sophomore guard Eddie Tam.

Keys to success: First-year coach Joey Kuhl, 29, previously a director of operations under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino at Iona, will look to rebuild with young talent.

Coach’s quote: “Year one, from a basketball perspective, it’s really trying to get defensive fundamentals in and an awareness of how we want to play and then individual development.” — Kuhl

SLEEPY HOLLOW

Top returnees: Senior guard Luke Clarke, senior center Ovier De La Cruz, senior forward Aiden Smith, senior forward Cooper Taylor.

Top newcomers: Junior guard Declan McCarthy

Keys to success: Sleepy Hollow features 11 seniors and has good size. The Horsemen will need to turn that into strong rebounding on both ends of the court.

Coach’s quote: “I think this team can accomplish a lot. This is an extremely hard-working group of kids. They come to practice with a smile, really happy to be playing with each other and for each other.” – Chris Starace