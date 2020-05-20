Local Board of Education Contests Take Shape

by Rick Pezzullo

Only two of the four local school districts will have competitive Board of Education races for the delayed trustees’ elections this spring.

This year the elections and the budget vote will be held by absentee ballot only, following a recent executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo. Each district will mail a ballot to every qualified voter in its jurisdiction.

The ballots must be returned to each district clerk’s office by Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m.

In Tarrytown, only two candidates filed the necessary petitions to vie for the two available three-year term seats up for grabs.

John Paine is the lone incumbent in the race as Trustee Arturo Almanzar opted not to seek re-election. Joining the board for the first time will be Deborah Taylor.

In Irvington, three candidates are running for three seats. Incumbents Brian Friedman and Maura Gedid are running for re-election, while Jayne Wissner will be a fresh face on the board. Incumbent Maria Kashkin decided not to seek a new term.

Dobbs Ferry will feature three candidates jockeying for two seats. Incumbent Trustee Tracy Baron is running for a new term against first-time challengers Massimo Bufalini and Hudson Trader. Trustee Matt Rosenberg is not seeking re-election.

Meanwhile, in the Pocantico Hills School District, incumbents Alfred Pacile and Kasama Star are looking to hold on to their seats, while Kristen Kumar is trying to break through.