Local Artist Sought to Create Mural in Sleepy Hollow

July 8, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Sleepy Hollow Art & Placemaking Committee (APC) has issued an open call for a Sleepy Hollow or Tarrytown-based artist to create a public mural on the Greene County Deli building at 44 Beekman Ave. in downtown Sleepy Hollow.

“We’re seeking an artist to design a vibrant mural on the north-east facing wall of Greene County that will invigorate the community, celebrate the village’s local identity, and create a lasting landmark in the downtown area,” the committee stated.

The committee further stated that it is looking for a design that captures “The Magic of Sleepy Hollow,” and said interested artists should consider the village’s rich history, cultural heritage, and natural beauty.

The mural will be on the northeast facing wall of the deli. The approximate size of the mural will be 25’ w x 12’ h. It is slated to be installed in the fall.

The deadline to apply is July 31. An award of $10,000 will be given to the chosen artist for design, materials, labor and equipment.

For more information and a form to apply, visit:

https://www.sleepyhollowny.gov/704/The-Art-and-Placemaking-Committee.