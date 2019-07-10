Free Little Library at Washington Irving School in Tarrytown

Adding a Free Little Library to the Washington Irving Elementary school was the idea of Lisa Piedimonte, a Tarrytown resident. Lisa worked with local artists, Jeff White and Jane Lawrence, to design, carve and build the Library. The wood carvings  were based on the drawings created by Girl Scouts in Troop 1295. In order to earn their Bronze Medal, the Girl Scouts created the drawings, helped fill the library with books, and presented to classmates slides on the importance of having the Free Library at WI. 

The library was dedicated on Friday, June 21st. 

