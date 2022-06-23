Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service

June 23, 2022

Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club focuses on environmental and beautification projects within Patriots and Neperan Parks, as well as community service in general. The Club, a 501(c)(3), nonprofit, has been operating within the village of Tarrytown for the last 98 years. Some of its community service projects include wreathmaking for Veteran’s sites and public buildings, donating poinsettias for hospice and Tarryhall Center, acting host at Neperan Park for the village’s Earth Day efforts, as well as hosting Girl Scout troops for an annual planting at Patriots Park in time for Memorial Day services. An annual decorating of the tree at Phelps Hospital’s cafeteria is another of its projects.

As a club, members share a love of gardening. During an evening in each month, members meet to hear from speakers on gardening topics for continual learning and are networked into a bigger organization at a District, New York State and National level for Zoom opportunities and conferences. The focus over the years has evolved from flower shows and beautification efforts at the train station, for instance, to a focus on native, pollinator friendly plantings that contribute to a more sustainable environment.

Efforts are funded by modest membership dues, donations and grant opportunities. The club is grateful for grant support in recent years from National Garden Clubs, Inc., the Plant for America Program, and the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns. With this support the club has partnered with Tarrytown Parks Foreman Anthony Ross to provide granite benches and plantings at Patriots Park in celebration of the club’s 95th anniversary and a variety of gardens at Neperan Park – all native and pollinator friendly plantings to benefit birds, bees and butterflies.

The club is especially pleased with the projects undertaken at Neperan Park. In 2008, the park’s original native garden was planted at the entrance where Grove and Neperan Road intersect, thanks to a grant from the Principal Financial Group. For the 90th anniversary of Little Gardens Garden Club in 2014, Swamp Milkweed plugs were sourced from Monarch Watch to create a butterfly garden, with advice provided by Cornell Extension for site selection. In 2019-20, thanks to a National Garden Club, Inc. grant and Rotary grant, approximately 75 pollinator plants were installed, including Hyssop, Coneflower, Liatris, Milkweed, Joe Pye and Inkberry in the southwest corner of the park. This area immediately became a magnet for butterflies, bees and park-goers as a beautiful place to relax and enjoy a nice view and breeze. In the past year, the club installed a new garden of roughly 25 pollinator plants in a low-lying area of the park where a storm drain is located, as a model for a rain garden. All this would not have occurred without the help of grants, the Rotary Club in-particular, Village Park’s personnel, club members and volunteers, as well as great partners, such as TEAC and Friends of Neperan Park.

The club posts to the 10591 Facebook page to communicate upcoming activities, (such as gardening and maintenance mornings at Neperan Park) and as a way to engage volunteers or future members. You can also stay informed via the Little Gardens of Tarrytown Facebook page, or contact Kim Waddell, President, at waddellkim05@gmail.com. It is the club’s privilege to serve the community and promote environmental stewardship, and it looks forward to its 100 years of service in 2024. All are welcome to join in on the fun of gardening, enjoy some fresh air, relax the mind while making a visible difference in the village for all to enjoy.