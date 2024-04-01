April 1, 2024
Mambo Italiano Opens in Irvington’s Competitive Market
April 1, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- That Family Feeling (the Main Street, Irvington sandwich spot with a mean Reuben) has been replaced by...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Mayor Keeps Tight Leash on Spending in Budget
April 1, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna delivered his tentative budget March 20 with a proposed Homestead Tax Rate...Read More
Listen | Silent
April 1, 2024
LISTEN | SILENT: Here I am, if quietly By Krista Madsen– In similar contradictory fashion to using written words to talk about blank...Read More
Local Baseball Squads Ready for Season
March 31, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity high school baseball teams: DOBBS FERRY The Eagles return an...Read More
Abinanti Readying for Rematch with Shimsky for Assembly Seat
March 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Former State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti is laying the groundwork for a Democratic primary rematch against incumbent MaryJane...Read More
Facing Lawsuits Triggered by the State’s Child Victims Act, St. Christopher’s Will File for Bankruptcy
March 28, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- St. Christopher’s, the Dobbs Ferry-based home for more than a century to children with physical and behavioral...Read More
Maker Hive Makes Space for Creativity
March 27, 2024
Maker Hive, on Warburton Avenue, has classes and workshops in a wide array of arts, crafts, and STEM activities ...Read More
Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Gear up for Earth Month in April
March 26, 2024
With the theme “Plastic or Planet”, Earth Month 10591 Releases April Event Lineup The Environmental Councils of the Villages of...Read More
Renters in Tarrytown Building Worried They Soon Could Be Homeless
March 25, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- For many of the tenants living in the 108 apartments at Asbury Terrace in Tarrytown, 1 River...Read More
Purpl is Back With a Full Calendar of Events
March 25, 2024
The organization plans to foster potential, forge connections and bring fun to the Rivertowns by Janine Annett-- Hastings-on-Hudson — The...Read More
