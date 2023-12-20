Lineup Unveiled for First Sleepy Hollow Music Festival in June

December 20, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Organizers of the first Sleepy Hollow Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Kingsland Point Park, have announced the lineup of entertainers for the all-day event.

Sponsor

“We’re thrilled to host the inaugural Sleepy Hollow Music Festival during our village’s 150th Anniversary Celebration and grateful to the New York State Division of Tourism for their support,” said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna. “Music lovers who decide to make a weekend of it will find we’re much more than a Halloween season destination, as they can enjoy hiking in the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, kayaking on the Hudson, great dining options and so much more.”

The festival, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., will kick-off with two local acts, Anthony Giaccio (Sleepy Hollow’s Village Administrator) and the Assortments, and Clare Maloney and the Great Adventure.

One of the headliners will be Cold War Kids. Now in their 20th year, the band draws from their blues-and-soul-driven sonic past with fresh forays into dance beats and pop/rock. “First,” their platinum-selling 2015 single, has been named as the most played track at alternative radio outlets nationwide in the last decade.

Also slated to perform is Danielle Ponder, whose debut album Some of Us Are Brave received much acclaim when it was released in 2022; The Nightingale All-Stars, featuring legendary Blues Traveler frontman John Popper; and The Verve Pipe, which has enjoyed multi-platinum success.

Throughout the festival, Kingsland Point Park will also come alive with an array of food and beverage options, including craft-beer highlighting local breweries, tastings from regional distilleries, a range of popular food trucks, and more. Kids activities and even an appearance by the headless horseman, guitar in hand, will add to the excitement.

Support for the Sleepy Hollow Music Festival is being provided by a Market New York grant awarded to the Village of Sleepy Hollow from I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Production partners include River Towns Music Group, Soups on Entertainment, Schumacher’s Meats Graphic Design and Audio Spectrum.

Tickets to the festival, starting at $65, are now on sale and are set to rise to $95 closer to the festival date. Up to two children 12 years old and under can enter free with a ticket-holding adult. Tickets are limited and may sell out in advance of the festival date. Tickets are available at: www.sleepyhollowmusicfestival.com.