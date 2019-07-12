Lights of Liberty Shine at Sleepy Hollow’s Kendal on Hudson

On the eve of a weekend when federal immigration enforcement officers were poised to apprehend thousands of undocumented immigrants in ten American cities, opponents of the Trump administration’s hard-line policies expressed their displeasure in various ways. One such expression was the “Lights of Liberty” movement protesting the inhumane conditions refugees in detention centers are enduring along the southern border.

Some participants planned to gather outside their homes holding candles. Some 00 residents of Sleepy Hollow’s Kendal on Hudson senior living community gathered on the riverside terrace just past sunset—each holding a battery-operated candle.

Photo by Art Brady