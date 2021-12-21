Library Programming Returns to Virtual Platforms Due to Rise in Covid-19 Infections

December 21, 2021

Due to the rapidly rising numbers of Covid-19 infections in Westchester County, the Dobbs Ferry Public Library is moving our programs to virtual platforms (Zoom and Facebook Live) for the time being, until infection numbers begin to come down again. Our doors will stay open and staff is here to help you find the materials you need. Masks are required for all persons ages 2 and up at all times when in the library.



If you have a question about a specific program, please call 914-693-6614 or email the adult, teen, or children’s librarians.

Be well, wash your hands and mask up when around other people!

Elizabeth Hobson, Library Director

