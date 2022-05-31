Letters to the Editor supporting Dana Levenberg for Assembly

May 31, 2022

Dear Editor,

I am writing in support of Dana Levenberg, candidate for NYS 95th Assembly District.

Informed last fall that an Afghan refugee was resettling in Ossining, Dana reached out to find a way that the community could help this refugee and others – with housing, English, healthcare, jobs and an “all-of-community” welcome. Together she, Sofia Bator and I co-founded Ossining for Refugees (since renamed Open Arms for Refugees because we now serve Putnam County as well as northwestern Westchester).

From that day, Dana has been there to support the volunteers and the refugees. From the founding vision of the organization and the first text/phone calls to connect with the refugees in Ft. Dix, to personally inviting “our newest neighbors” to community events, Dana has proven she cares. She shows up, provides both creativity and critical judgment when needed, and energizes everybody. Open Arms for Refugees exists because of Dana.

We need leaders in Albany who can bring people together around a positive vision, share the credit and get results. That is Dana. She works hard, cares deeply, but keeps an even keel. Our Assembly District and NY State need her. Open Arms for Refugees does not endorse political candidates. But my wife and I know Dana up close from working with her; we support Dana Levenberg for State Assembly, without reservation.

Primary day for the NYS Assembly Race is June 28, with early voting running June 18 through June 26.

Ted (and Helen) Buerger

Briarcliff Manor, NY

Dear Editor,

There are just a few benefits to offset the challenges of aging – grandchildren certainly, but also more leisure time to reflect on the current political scene. Another is having the opportunity to volunteer for various candidates or institutions that reflect your values and support your vision of community – inclusive, diverse, tolerant, protective of everyone’s rights, respectful, caring of the environment and supportive of sensible legislation to protect our children.

As an engaged member of both CD17 Indivisible and CCoHope Indivisible Chapters, and someone who has been both a home owner and family provider in Croton on Hudson for 45 years and an apartment dweller in Peekskill for the last four years, I have worked with and am well acquainted with several of the current candidates now running for Assembly representative in District 95.

While respecting their sincerity, passion, talents and values, my personal choice to succeed the retiring legend, Sandy Galef, would echo Sandy’s own endorsement, Dana Levenberg. She is the complete package – i.e. personality, caring, commitment and experience to represent us.

That said, I hope you can join me in coming out to vote for Dana in the Democrat primary election on June 28th or during early voting from June 18th through June 26th !

Thank you.

Jay Forbes

200 Fort Hill Rd. Apt.403

Peekskill, N.Y. 10566

Dear Editor,

I am writing in support of Dana Levenberg for New York State Assembly. While Dana has a

long list of accomplishments and credentials that make her overwhelmingly qualified to be our

representative in the New York State legislature, I want to share my experience working with

Dana since we were moms with young children in the Ossining schools, up to today as

colleagues in the Town of Ossining government.

Dana has always been a positive force for our community since her time volunteering on the

PTA, then during her nine years on the Ossining School Board, and now as Ossining Town

Supervisor. I have also had the pleasure of working with her on the Ossining Micro Fund and

Open Arms for Refugees, both of which Dana co-founded. These organizations provide

community members, both new and long-time community members, with assistance during

times of need.

Dana brings energy and tons of great ideas to all of her professional and community roles, in

addition to her passion for enabling people to live their best lives. This includes helping those in their time of need and also helping the community have options for healthy living – her efforts to improve parks and add bike lanes and trails are amazing! Dana is a leader who is well-respected among her colleagues in local, county, and state government. I count myself lucky to be a part of “Team Town” as Receiver of Taxes – with Dana at the helm, leading by example. I am always proud of our collective accomplishments on behalf of our constituents, and I know Dana will bring that same passion and advocacy I have witnessed since our children were in elementary school to the role of Assemblywoman.

Please join me in voting for Dana Levenberg for Assemblywoman for the 95th District in the

Democratic Primary on June 28, or during early voting from June 18 through June 26.

Holly Perlowitz

Receiver of Taxes

Town of Ossining

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to you today to express my support for Dana Levenberg for Assembly in the 95th District. As a resident of Ossining, I am grateful to have such a great leader as Town Supervisor.

I keep up to date with town affairs & I watch all town meetings on YouTube. I am inspired by Dana’s positivity, proactive attitude and passion to improve life in our community. She also takes a pragmatic, uniting & non-polarizing approach to issues.

Her strong track record of success around environmental issues really stands out to me. As a former Brooklynite, I came to Westchester County because of the beautiful natural environment. I want to ensure that we have the representation in Albany to continue to help make New York an environmentally friendly state. I choose Dana to represent us in the Assembly & want to share my thoughts with you & your readers. Remember the Democratic primary will take place on June 28, with early voting from June 18 through June 26.

Thank you & sending my best,

Brian Granoff

Ossining, NY