Letters: Protected Bike Lanes are Needed

To the Editor:



The article “Final Route 9 Bike Study Moving Ahead” said “bikers see cars as a dying form of transportation.” More accurately, we continually meet people tired of being forced to drive.

Most streets lack sidewalks, and where they do exist, they’re often poorly maintained. No roads around here have protected bike lanes. Parking and roads are built at great expense, then given away for free in most cases. Transit service is infrequent and expensive.

This system requires people to choose between driving, risking their lives, or being isolated. Change is needed. Now.

Sincerely,

Daniel Convissor

Director

Bike Tarrytown

biketarrytown.org