Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor on ESCOs Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Comments: 1 February 5, 2023 Last year the Greenburgh Town Board, Village Boards of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow decided to join 29 communities – participating in Sustainable Westchester’s ESCO which provides competition to Con Ed. About 40% of Westchester residents are part of the ESCO. The rates of the ESCO (renewable green fixed rates) are 15.28 cents. The rates can’t go up until October, 2024 and they can’t go down. Con Ed rates can fluctuate each month- they go up some months and can go down other months. Every resident is part of the ESCO unless they opt out -which is easy to do. On the 5th of each month I post on the Greenburgh Town website a comparison of the rates. (the website is www.greenburghny.com). In January Con Ed’s rates were 12.97 cents per kilowatt hour compared to the ESCO rates -15.28 cents. During the month of January a hypothetical resident who consumed 500 kwh of electricty for the month would pay $76.40 for the ESCO 100% renewable fixed rates compared to $64.85 for Con Ed. It’s very possible that in the coming months Con Ed rates will not be lower than the ESCOs. Prices for electricity have been increasing during the winter months. I think that the ESCO rates will be lower than Con Ed’s in the coming months. And have stayed with the ESCO. However, there are no guarantees. If readers are not pleased with the ESCO they can call 914-242-4725 ext 111 to opt out or can opt out online by checking the link on the sustainablewestchester.org site. Others have been e mailing me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com if they are experiencing problems and I will follow up. and helpAdvertisement In the past residents enrolled in the ESCO have saved a little money compared to Con Ed. But, there is no guarantees. Every ratepayer should make intelligent choices. Feel free to call me with questions: 438 1343 is my cell. PAUL FEINER Greenburgh Town Supervisor Read or leave a comment on this story...Advertisement Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Tarrytown Board Promulgates Revised ADU Bill February 4, 2023 Here's the full text of the Board of Trustees' revised proposal for a local law governing Accessory Dwelling Units that... Read More Historic RivertownsTarrytown NewsTop News Tarrytown Trustees Not Ready to Provide Home Port for Fireboat February 4, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo-- It appears a fireboat that was part of two historic events in New York City will not... Read More Community NewsWestchester News DA Holds Panel on Sexual Predators February 4, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Do you know where your children are? Many parents would answer with relief that their kids are... Read More Government & Politics Shimsky Sworn In (for the Fourth Time) February 3, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— In the company of dozens of fellow Westchester Democrats Thursday evening, newly elected Assemblywoman representing the 92nd... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsSpecial Hearts With Messages Displayed on Village Streets January 31, 2023 By Robert Kimmel-- With Valentine’s Day approaching, hearts will be appearing on lamp posts along several streets in Tarrytown and... Read More Community NewsTop News Tyre Nichols Murder Draws Social Justice Activists to Irvington Rally January 29, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Some 70 or 80 local activists, politicians and other concerned citizens gathered outside Irvington Village Hall Sunday... Read More Rivertowns Sports First-Year Coach Has Masters School Boys Basketball Team Thinking Big January 29, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Junior guard Adam Bello does not mince words when asked about the recent history of boys’ basketball... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Public Vote Ahead for Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry January 27, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents in the Village of Dobbs Ferry will have the final say as to whether to embrace... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Seeks $1M to Demolish Building Near Former GM Site January 26, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for more than $1 million in... Read More Community NewsHistoric Rivertowns Bethany Arts Community’s Third Annual Black History Month Exhibition Celebrates Westchester’s Mavericks January 26, 2023 By W.B. King-- Driving south on Route 9 in Irvington, it’s hard not to notice Villa Lewaro, an Italianate styled... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint