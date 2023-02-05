Advertisement
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor on ESCOs

• Comments: 1

February 5, 2023

Last year the Greenburgh Town Board, Village Boards of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow decided to join 29 communities – participating in Sustainable Westchester’s ESCO which provides competition to Con Ed. About 40% of Westchester residents are part of the ESCO.  The rates of the ESCO (renewable green fixed rates) are 15.28 cents. The rates can’t go up until October, 2024 and they can’t go down. Con Ed rates can fluctuate each month- they go up some months and can go down other months.

Every resident is part of the ESCO unless they opt out -which is easy to do. On the 5th of each month I post on the Greenburgh Town website a comparison of the rates. (the website is www.greenburghny.com).  In January Con Ed’s rates were 12.97 cents per kilowatt hour compared to the ESCO rates -15.28 cents. During the month of January a hypothetical  resident who consumed 500 kwh of electricty for the month would pay $76.40 for the ESCO 100% renewable  fixed rates compared to $64.85 for Con Ed.

It’s very possible that in the coming months Con Ed rates will not be lower than the ESCOs.  Prices for electricity have been increasing during the winter months.  I think that the ESCO rates will be lower than Con Ed’s in the coming months.  And have stayed with the ESCO.  However, there are no guarantees.  If readers are not pleased with the ESCO they can call 914-242-4725 ext 111 to opt out or can opt out online by checking the link on the sustainablewestchester.org site. Others have been e mailing me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com if they are experiencing problems and I will follow up. and help

Advertisement
Donate to The Hudson Independent

In the past residents enrolled in the ESCO have saved a little money compared to Con Ed. But, there is no guarantees.  Every ratepayer should make intelligent choices. Feel free to call me with questions: 438 1343 is my cell.

PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Tarrytown Board Promulgates Revised ADU Bill

Tarrytown Board Promulgates Revised ADU Bill

February 4, 2023
Here's the full text of the Board of Trustees' revised proposal for a local law governing Accessory Dwelling Units that...
Read More
Tarrytown Trustees Not Ready to Provide Home Port for Fireboat

Tarrytown Trustees Not Ready to Provide Home Port for Fireboat

February 4, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- It appears a fireboat that was part of two historic events in New York City will not...
Read More
DA Holds Panel on Sexual Predators

DA Holds Panel on Sexual Predators

February 4, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Do you know where your children are? Many parents would answer with relief that their kids are...
Read More
Shimsky Sworn In (for the Fourth Time)

Shimsky Sworn In (for the Fourth Time)

February 3, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— In the company of dozens of fellow Westchester Democrats Thursday evening, newly elected Assemblywoman representing the 92nd...
Read More
Hearts With Messages Displayed on Village Streets

Hearts With Messages Displayed on Village Streets

January 31, 2023
By Robert Kimmel-- With Valentine’s Day approaching, hearts will be appearing on lamp posts along several streets in Tarrytown and...
Read More
Tyre Nichols Murder Draws Social Justice Activists to Irvington Rally

Tyre Nichols Murder Draws Social Justice Activists to Irvington Rally

January 29, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Some 70 or 80 local activists, politicians and other concerned citizens gathered outside Irvington Village Hall Sunday...
Read More
First-Year Coach Has Masters School Boys Basketball Team Thinking Big

First-Year Coach Has Masters School Boys Basketball Team Thinking Big

January 29, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Junior guard Adam Bello does not mince words when asked about the recent history of boys’ basketball...
Read More
Public Vote Ahead for Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry

Public Vote Ahead for Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry

January 27, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents in the Village of Dobbs Ferry will have the final say as to whether to embrace...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Seeks $1M to Demolish Building Near Former GM Site

Sleepy Hollow Seeks $1M to Demolish Building Near Former GM Site

January 26, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for more than $1 million in...
Read More
Bethany Arts Community’s Third Annual Black History Month Exhibition Celebrates Westchester’s Mavericks

Bethany Arts Community’s Third Annual Black History Month Exhibition Celebrates Westchester’s Mavericks

January 26, 2023
By W.B. King-- Driving south on Route 9 in Irvington, it’s hard not to notice Villa Lewaro, an Italianate styled...
Read More
print iconPrint
1 notes
38 views
bookmark icon