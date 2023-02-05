Letter to the Editor on ESCOs

February 5, 2023

Last year the Greenburgh Town Board, Village Boards of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow decided to join 29 communities – participating in Sustainable Westchester’s ESCO which provides competition to Con Ed. About 40% of Westchester residents are part of the ESCO. The rates of the ESCO (renewable green fixed rates) are 15.28 cents. The rates can’t go up until October, 2024 and they can’t go down. Con Ed rates can fluctuate each month- they go up some months and can go down other months.

Every resident is part of the ESCO unless they opt out -which is easy to do. On the 5th of each month I post on the Greenburgh Town website a comparison of the rates. (the website is www.greenburghny.com). In January Con Ed’s rates were 12.97 cents per kilowatt hour compared to the ESCO rates -15.28 cents. During the month of January a hypothetical resident who consumed 500 kwh of electricty for the month would pay $76.40 for the ESCO 100% renewable fixed rates compared to $64.85 for Con Ed.

It’s very possible that in the coming months Con Ed rates will not be lower than the ESCOs. Prices for electricity have been increasing during the winter months. I think that the ESCO rates will be lower than Con Ed’s in the coming months. And have stayed with the ESCO. However, there are no guarantees. If readers are not pleased with the ESCO they can call 914-242-4725 ext 111 to opt out or can opt out online by checking the link on the sustainablewestchester.org site. Others have been e mailing me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com if they are experiencing problems and I will follow up. and help

In the past residents enrolled in the ESCO have saved a little money compared to Con Ed. But, there is no guarantees. Every ratepayer should make intelligent choices. Feel free to call me with questions: 438 1343 is my cell.

PAUL FEINER Greenburgh Town Supervisor