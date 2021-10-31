Letter to the Editor about the Climate and Community Investment Act

October 31, 2021

It is late October in the rivertowns and our annual rite of autumn, the turning of leaves from green to shades of yellow, orange, pink, red and brown, is delayed. Why? This year’s record rainfall combined with warm temperatures have not provided ideal conditions for fall foliage. Why have we experienced record warm and wet weather, including local flooding from Hurricane Ida? Climate change. As a nature-connected art teacher, the variety of color in autumn leaves is usually an inspiration for my fall classes. This year, this tree hugger is concerned.

I don’t talk about the climate crisis with my students. It is unfair for young children to have to reckon with an adult-made problem before they have opportunities to get to know and build meaningful connections with plants, animals and local ecosystems. But I’ll talk about it with you. Teens and adults need to do everything we can to address the climate crisis. Now.

New York led the nation in setting ambitious carbon reduction goals with the 2019 passage of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). How do we mobilize goals into action? By passing The Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA)! The CCIA bill is designed to address climate change by kickstarting a new energy economy. By putting a fee on corporate pollution from the fossil fuel industry, New York can raise billions of dollars to support clean, renewable energy and new energy infrastructure while creating and sustaining green jobs.

I urge you to contact our rivertowns state senators, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Pete Harckham, in support of the Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA) so children, and their children, and their children inherit a livable climate that includes phenomenal fall foliage.

Melissa Lohman-Wild

Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

Mothers Out Front Rivertowns and NY Renews

