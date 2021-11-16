Letters to the editor

Letter from the Route 9 Active Transportation Steering Committee

November 15, 2021

To the Editor,

Thank you for your recent article “Where Matters Stand on the Broadway Bike Path” by Barrett Seaman on Nov. 9, 2021. The article gives a general overview of this project and focuses on the bike lanes. I would like to point out that this conceptual plan is much more than that.

The goal of this concept plan, as designed by Nelson-Nygaard Ascariasis, is to make Broadway safer for everyone, including pedestrians, cyclists and drivers while keeping vehicular traffic moving. It calls for the installation of sidewalks in several spots where none now exist. It suggests safety features, such as better turn lanes, crosswalks and intersections redesigned to create improved sight lines. It incorporates bike lanes in multiple locations and shared bike/motor vehicle lanes in others. By making it safe for our children to walk or bike to the 23 schools located along Broadway, it will reduce rush hour traffic. The redesign will also help local businesses by bringing bicyclists and pedestrians into the downtowns. In the end, each Village will be given the opportunity to approve the design within its jurisdiction allowing for any negative impacts to be mitigated.

The plan has been endorsed by: Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington and Tarrytown mayors and boards of trustees; County Executive George Latimer; County Legislators Mary Jane Shimsky and Alfreda Williams; State Representative Tom Abinanti and Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. In addition, there have been dozens of letters of support from many village committees and community groups including traffic committees, Sustainable Westchester, PTSA Safe Routes to School committees, and conservation groups.

Now, with the help of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins and the cooperation of the New York State Department of Transportation, this project may finally become a reality.

Donna Cassell
Deputy Mayor, Village of Dobbs Ferry
On behalf of the Route 9 Active Transportation Steering Committee

Share the News!
more
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Crespo Whiskeys & Wines: Grand Opening Nov. 18 in Dobbs Ferry

Crespo Whiskeys & Wines: Grand Opening Nov. 18 in Dobbs Ferry

November 16, 2021
By Linda Viertel— As whiskey connoisseurs know, half of the pleasure is in the bottle, the other half in the...
Read More
Top-Ranked Bulldogs Cruise to Cross Country Championship

Top-Ranked Bulldogs Cruise to Cross Country Championship

November 15, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — The Irvington Boys' Cross Country team easily won its first Class C state championship Saturday in...
Read More
Unbeaten Dobbs Ferry Eagles Soar to Section 1 Class C Title

Unbeaten Dobbs Ferry Eagles Soar to Section 1 Class C Title

November 15, 2021
By Tom Pedulla— Thunder and lightning in the second quarter forced a significant delay when undefeated Dobbs Ferry met Valhalla...
Read More
One Hundred Fifty-Nine Items on Back Order

One Hundred Fifty-Nine Items on Back Order

November 15, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Hud­son In­de­pen­dent pre­sents “The Sup­ply Chain Cri­sis Is­n’t Just Global; It’s Lo­cal,” a se­ries de­scrib­ing how...
Read More
Meet Jessica Pacciotti, Warner Library’s New Director

Meet Jessica Pacciotti, Warner Library’s New Director

November 14, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Jessica Pacciotti became Warner Library’s new director on Sept. 3 following Sleepy Hollow resident, Maureen Petry, who...
Read More
Vaccines for Kids: Plenty of Doses, Plenty of Sites

Vaccines for Kids: Plenty of Doses, Plenty of Sites

November 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The push is on to get as many 5-to-11-year-olds as possible vaccinated for COVID-19. So far, the...
Read More
A Chance To Hear Afghan Music

A Chance To Hear Afghan Music

November 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — The event at Dobbs Ferry’s South Church on Sunday, Nov. 21, will not be your typical rivertowns...
Read More
StoryWalk: A Fun, Educational Activity for All Ages in Patriots Park

StoryWalk: A Fun, Educational Activity for All Ages in Patriots Park

November 12, 2021
By Linda Viertel— National StoryWalk week is Nov. 15-19, but Barbara Cohen, Warner Library’s bilingual children’s librarian, and Patricia Cohn,...
Read More
State Redistricting Commission Ponders How to Divvy Up Westchester

State Redistricting Commission Ponders How to Divvy Up Westchester

November 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — Dividing up a population as large and diverse as New York State’s into equitable voting blocks...
Read More
‘A Precarious Time’ for Small Business Owners

‘A Precarious Time’ for Small Business Owners

November 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — The Hud­son In­de­pen­dent pre­sents “The Sup­ply Chain Cri­sis Is­n’t Just Global; It’s Lo­cal,” a se­ries de­scrib­ing...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
7 views
bookmark icon