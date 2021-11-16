Letter from the Route 9 Active Transportation Steering Committee

November 15, 2021

To the Editor,

Thank you for your recent article “Where Matters Stand on the Broadway Bike Path” by Barrett Seaman on Nov. 9, 2021. The article gives a general overview of this project and focuses on the bike lanes. I would like to point out that this conceptual plan is much more than that.

The goal of this concept plan, as designed by Nelson-Nygaard Ascariasis, is to make Broadway safer for everyone, including pedestrians, cyclists and drivers while keeping vehicular traffic moving. It calls for the installation of sidewalks in several spots where none now exist. It suggests safety features, such as better turn lanes, crosswalks and intersections redesigned to create improved sight lines. It incorporates bike lanes in multiple locations and shared bike/motor vehicle lanes in others. By making it safe for our children to walk or bike to the 23 schools located along Broadway, it will reduce rush hour traffic. The redesign will also help local businesses by bringing bicyclists and pedestrians into the downtowns. In the end, each Village will be given the opportunity to approve the design within its jurisdiction allowing for any negative impacts to be mitigated.

The plan has been endorsed by: Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington and Tarrytown mayors and boards of trustees; County Executive George Latimer; County Legislators Mary Jane Shimsky and Alfreda Williams; State Representative Tom Abinanti and Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. In addition, there have been dozens of letters of support from many village committees and community groups including traffic committees, Sustainable Westchester, PTSA Safe Routes to School committees, and conservation groups.

Now, with the help of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins and the cooperation of the New York State Department of Transportation, this project may finally become a reality.

Donna Cassell

Deputy Mayor, Village of Dobbs Ferry

On behalf of the Route 9 Active Transportation Steering Committee