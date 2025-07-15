Support our Sponsors
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Let’s Clean Up The Rivers Before The Storms Hit

July 15, 2025

The powerful storm on July 14th caused significant flooding along two rivers –the Saw Mill River and Bronx River. This is not unusual -there is always property damage, car rescues near both rivers every time there is a heavy rain.

I think it’s important for both the state and Westchester County to schedule annual removal of obstructions/debris, silt from both the Saw Mill River and Bronx River. Removal of obstructions would not –in a large storm like the one we just had – prevent flooding but it could be a big help during most storms.  Obstructions create large area of back up of flood waters. The town of Greenburgh is willing to provide the county and state with help -using employees and equipment -to keep the river clean and free of obstructions. If NYS, Westchester, local governments along the entire stretch of the rivers, would work together we could reduce flooding in the future. Removal of obstructions did happen a number of years ago -but hasn’t been happening recently.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

