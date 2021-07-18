Let’s Break The Back Of The Passport Backlog

By Rick Pezzullo-- Regeneron is planning to invest approximately $1.8 billion over six years to expand its research, preclinical manufacturing...Read More
July 18, 2021
The United States Passport Agency is stressing out many american citizens. Vacations, wedding plans outside the country, business trips are all being impacted negatively because the Passport Agency does not have the staff or resources to process expedited passport applications in a timely manner. American travelers who do not have valid US passports can’t travel overseas this summer because of the significant backlog of more than a million applications. The wait time for expedited applications is 12 weeks. That means that anyone who applies for an expedited passport today won’t get their passport till sometime this fall–messing up the summer.
A suggestion: Since there’s such a backlog of renewals and not enough staff, why don’t they issue a temporary extension of expired passports? If my proposal is enacted citizens who have passports that expired sometime in 2020 would be able to go to any local post office, show them the expired passport and get an extension that would last until the end of this year.
This suggestion would enable Americans who would like to enjoy the summer by traveling out of the country to have a great summer. The suggestion would help the airlines, the travel industry, taxi drivers who transport people to airports and most important would make people very happy and less stressed.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh NY Town Supervisor
Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer
July 14, 2021
Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June 11, for Public Service journalism coverage...Read More
COVID Update: The Virus Is Gaining On Us Again
July 14, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Those who pay attention to the dashboards and daily reports from Governor Cuomo have seen it creeping...Read More
Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2021 Receives Diplomas
July 12, 2021
The 120th commencement ceremony for Dobbs Ferry High School was held last month at the Dobbs Ferry waterfront. The following...Read More
July 2021 TEAC News
July 12, 2021
JULY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month, say goodbye to single-use plastics. Plant up Tarrytown with sunflowers and...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S.
July 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was recently named one of the safest places to live in the...Read More
Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine
July 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Harlem high fashion returned to Irvington Saturday, July 10th. The rains did not. The extravagant show highlighting...Read More
Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro
July 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the...Read More
Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration
July 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Ten years ago, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a...Read More
Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest
July 6, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA...Read More