Support our Sponsors
  • Dutchess County Fair
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst - Fall 2025 - Tarrytown, NY
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Let’s Be Honest About Who’s on the Ballot in Sleepy Hollow

September 2, 2025


Transparency matters in all elections. Voters deserve to know who is on the ballot and what values they represent.

Third-party slate Unite Sleepy Hollow writes, “We are committed to continuing the USH legacy of non-partisan leadership to find a better way forward for everyone in the Village.”

They fail to disclose, however, that their entire slate is made up of registered Republicans and Conservatives. 59% of voters in Sleepy Hollow are registered Democrats, while Republicans and Conservatives combined make up just 13%. Despite this, the current makeup of our elected Village government is majority Republican. USH is putting forth an entirely Republican and Conservative slate, failing to uphold the non-partisan values they claim to practice and failing to represent the majority of Sleepy Hollow’s political makeup.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • New townhouses in Sleepy Hollow

USH also claims that national issues do not matter on the local level and that they embody a broad view of Village politics. Their voting record tells another story. Members of this slate voted against popular pro-democratic initiatives like term limits. They publicly opposed moving our elections from March to November to increase voter turnout (a referendum that ultimately passed by 74%).

And last June, members of this slate stonewalled the symbolic but meaningful act of flying the pride flag at Village Hall. While they ultimately voted in favor halfway through Pride Month, it was only after major pushback from the community.

We agree that local government should focus on roads, zoning, parks, and services. But decisions on the local level still reflect values, and now more than ever, we need to stand firmly for democratic principles that are under threat.

The candidates running on the Democrat and TAG (Transparent Accountable Government) lines, Marjorie Hsu, Cory Krall, Jared Rodriguez, and Jairo Triguero, are not hiding who they are. Because they are all registered Democrats, they are running on both the independent TAG line and as Democrats. They are willing to work across party affiliations to carve a strong, resilient path forward for Sleepy Hollow, and we proudly endorse them.

Signed,
The Sleepy Hollow Democratic Committee

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester - Clean Energy - Westchester Power
Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Earns Westchester Sports Hall of Fame Honor

Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Earns Westchester Sports Hall of Fame Honor

September 1, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- She is an Olympic gold medalist and one of the top players in the National Women’s Soccer...
Read More
On the Face of Things

On the Face of Things

September 1, 2025
ON THE FACE OF THINGS: Life is a pattern and the pattern creeps By Krista Madsen I see dead people. But it’s...
Read More
A Trove of Kingsland Treasure Returns To Sleepy Hollow

A Trove of Kingsland Treasure Returns To Sleepy Hollow

August 31, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- On August 27, thanks to a chance encounter, the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown acquired...
Read More
Abbott House, Lyndhurst Team Up for Program on Bees

Abbott House, Lyndhurst Team Up for Program on Bees

August 29, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Children and staff at Abbott House in Irvington were buzzing this summer about an innovative educational program...
Read More
Music Hall Plays Host To ‘One Night of Queen’

Music Hall Plays Host To ‘One Night of Queen’

August 29, 2025
By W.B. King-- Freddie Mercury once said, “The most important thing, darling, is to live a fabulous life.” For the...
Read More
Pop Up Monarch Butterfly Release At Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Pop Up Monarch Butterfly Release At Rockefeller State Park Preserve

August 29, 2025
Saturday August 30th, 12:00 noon at the Visitor's Center Courtyard We are so excited to host our second Monarch Butterfly...
Read More
Review of Rental Housing Project in Tarrytown Continues

Review of Rental Housing Project in Tarrytown Continues

August 26, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Planning Board continued its review this week of a proposed rental housing project at 303...
Read More
Hackley Looking for Payback on the Gridiron

Hackley Looking for Payback on the Gridiron

August 25, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Imagine Hackley’s frustration last season after winning every regular-season game and looking as good in the playoffs...
Read More
Injected Lips = Mega Trucks

Injected Lips = Mega Trucks

August 24, 2025
INJECTED LIPS=MEGA TRUCKS: The supersizing of American gender By Krista Madsen So, Middle America (which lives in the midst of us in...
Read More
West Nile Virus Is Here—But Don’t Panic

West Nile Virus Is Here—But Don’t Panic

August 23, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- A handful of cases of West Nile Virus in New York City and Yonkers has sparked concern...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
99 views
bookmark icon