Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary Let's Be Honest About Who's on the Ballot in Sleepy Hollow Published 16 hours ago16h ago September 2, 2025 Transparency matters in all elections. Voters deserve to know who is on the ballot and what values they represent. Third-party slate Unite Sleepy Hollow writes, "We are committed to continuing the USH legacy of non-partisan leadership to find a better way forward for everyone in the Village." They fail to disclose, however, that their entire slate is made up of registered Republicans and Conservatives. 59% of voters in Sleepy Hollow are registered Democrats, while Republicans and Conservatives combined make up just 13%. Despite this, the current makeup of our elected Village government is majority Republican. USH is putting forth an entirely Republican and Conservative slate, failing to uphold the non-partisan values they claim to practice and failing to represent the majority of Sleepy Hollow's political makeup. USH also claims that national issues do not matter on the local level and that they embody a broad view of Village politics. Their voting record tells another story. Members of this slate voted against popular pro-democratic initiatives like term limits. They publicly opposed moving our elections from March to November to increase voter turnout (a referendum that ultimately passed by 74%). And last June, members of this slate stonewalled the symbolic but meaningful act of flying the pride flag at Village Hall. While they ultimately voted in favor halfway through Pride Month, it was only after major pushback from the community. We agree that local government should focus on roads, zoning, parks, and services. But decisions on the local level still reflect values, and now more than ever, we need to stand firmly for democratic principles that are under threat. The candidates running on the Democrat and TAG (Transparent Accountable Government) lines, Marjorie Hsu, Cory Krall, Jared Rodriguez, and Jairo Triguero, are not hiding who they are. Because they are all registered Democrats, they are running on both the independent TAG line and as Democrats. They are willing to work across party affiliations to carve a strong, resilient path forward for Sleepy Hollow, and we proudly endorse them. Signed, The Sleepy Hollow Democratic Committee Read or leave a comment on this story...