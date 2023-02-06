Let’s Base the ADU Decision on Reason Rather Than Fear

Here's the full text of the Board of Trustees' revised proposal for a local law governing Accessory Dwelling Units that...Read More
February 6, 2023
It just so happens my family and I are moving into a home we recently purchased in Tarrytown this week, and I’ve had the unique vantage point of having lived in both Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown for significant stretches over the past 11 years.
I’ve been following the hubbub over ADUs with great interest. Though after reading reams of letters to the editor, public comments and signage outlining opposition to the Bill, I’ve yet to come across a single compelling argument based in fact and not bias; reason rather than fear; community consciousness over entitlement. It’s panic and hysteria for its own sake, and it’s not going to abate until the Board acts on its mandate and casts a vote.
And if opponents of ADUs demand a more robust public survey before votes are cast, then call their bluff. If it turns out they’re a vocal minority, then all this hand-wringing and filibustering is moot. And if their hunch that they constitute an overwhelming majority is right, then they clearly don’t need to worry about a surge in new-construction applications. (If parking and traffic woes are someone’s pet issue, I wonder if they spoke out as hundreds of seven-figure townhomes were erected on the waterfront over the past decade.)
It’s too bad Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow don’t still function as a collective municipality, because if we did, people might be less concerned about “preserving” their slice of privilege against phantom threats and gain the slightest perspective. Oh, and as someone whose modest single-family home in Sleepy Hollow appreciated by more than $200,000 in the four-plus years we owned it–despite the construction of three new multi-family homes on the block in that time–everyone can rest easy that their property investment won’t be torpedoed because the Tarrytown Board created a narrow pathway to level the playing field. And maybe instead of making sweeping assumptions about people’s “character,” we should model a little character of our own.
Sincerely yours,
Kenny Herzog,
Returning Tarrytown Resident
Tarrytown Trustees Not Ready to Provide Home Port for Fireboat
February 4, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- It appears a fireboat that was part of two historic events in New York City will not...Read More
DA Holds Panel on Sexual Predators
February 4, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Do you know where your children are? Many parents would answer with relief that their kids are...Read More
Shimsky Sworn In (for the Fourth Time)
February 3, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— In the company of dozens of fellow Westchester Democrats Thursday evening, newly elected Assemblywoman representing the 92nd...Read More
Hearts With Messages Displayed on Village Streets
January 31, 2023
By Robert Kimmel-- With Valentine’s Day approaching, hearts will be appearing on lamp posts along several streets in Tarrytown and...Read More
Tyre Nichols Murder Draws Social Justice Activists to Irvington Rally
January 29, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Some 70 or 80 local activists, politicians and other concerned citizens gathered outside Irvington Village Hall Sunday...Read More
First-Year Coach Has Masters School Boys Basketball Team Thinking Big
January 29, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Junior guard Adam Bello does not mince words when asked about the recent history of boys’ basketball...Read More
Public Vote Ahead for Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry
January 27, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents in the Village of Dobbs Ferry will have the final say as to whether to embrace...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Seeks $1M to Demolish Building Near Former GM Site
January 26, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for more than $1 million in...Read More
Bethany Arts Community’s Third Annual Black History Month Exhibition Celebrates Westchester’s Mavericks
January 26, 2023
By W.B. King-- Driving south on Route 9 in Irvington, it’s hard not to notice Villa Lewaro, an Italianate styled...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.