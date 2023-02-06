Let’s Base the ADU Decision on Reason Rather Than Fear

It just so happens my family and I are moving into a home we recently purchased in Tarrytown this week, and I’ve had the unique vantage point of having lived in both Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown for significant stretches over the past 11 years.

I’ve been following the hubbub over ADUs with great interest. Though after reading reams of letters to the editor, public comments and signage outlining opposition to the Bill, I’ve yet to come across a single compelling argument based in fact and not bias; reason rather than fear; community consciousness over entitlement. It’s panic and hysteria for its own sake, and it’s not going to abate until the Board acts on its mandate and casts a vote.

And if opponents of ADUs demand a more robust public survey before votes are cast, then call their bluff. If it turns out they’re a vocal minority, then all this hand-wringing and filibustering is moot. And if their hunch that they constitute an overwhelming majority is right, then they clearly don’t need to worry about a surge in new-construction applications. (If parking and traffic woes are someone’s pet issue, I wonder if they spoke out as hundreds of seven-figure townhomes were erected on the waterfront over the past decade.)

It’s too bad Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow don’t still function as a collective municipality, because if we did, people might be less concerned about “preserving” their slice of privilege against phantom threats and gain the slightest perspective. Oh, and as someone whose modest single-family home in Sleepy Hollow appreciated by more than $200,000 in the four-plus years we owned it–despite the construction of three new multi-family homes on the block in that time–everyone can rest easy that their property investment won’t be torpedoed because the Tarrytown Board created a narrow pathway to level the playing field. And maybe instead of making sweeping assumptions about people’s “character,” we should model a little character of our own.

Sincerely yours,

Kenny Herzog,

Returning Tarrytown Resident