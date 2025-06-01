Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Music Tour
  • Masters School Graduation
Arts & Entertainment
Community News
Irvington News

Let The Grilling Begin!

• Bookmarks: 26 • Comments: 1

co-author Shana Liebman signs copies at Farm Eats in Irvington
June 1, 2025

If you’re into barbecue, this eponymously-titled tome is a must for your recipe library. If you’re not, this book, written by Irvington resident (and contributor to The Hudson Independent) with barbecue maestro Hugh Mangum, will draw you deep inside the world of cured meats, fish and fowl. In over 280 recipes compiled in small print over 400 pages. Barbecue covers just about every conceivable BBQ technique.

As part of the book’s late spring launch, Liebman set up shop in the corner of Irvington Main Street’s Farm Eats cubby hole of a restaurant on Sunday, June 1, signing and selling copies of the book, while the curious and the hungry nibbled away at samples of the book’s offerings, washed down with Prosecco.

A sampling of Barbecue at Farm Eats

At $50-a-copy, Barbecue is an investment but one that will pay off for those willing to explore the vast array of grilling possibilities.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gullotta House 10th Anniversary Celebration
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

This Summer’s Hot New Book? Barbecue!

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Westchester real estate agent - Tarrytown listing
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Historic Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Gutted By Arsonists

Historic Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Gutted By Arsonists

June 2, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— It wasn’t the first time this spring that someone purposely damaged the Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse, which had...
Read More
Let The Grilling Begin!

Let The Grilling Begin!

June 1, 2025
If you're into barbecue, this eponymously-titled tome is a must for your recipe library. If you're not, this book, written...
Read More
Irvington Children Practice Defeating The Climate Zombies

Irvington Children Practice Defeating The Climate Zombies

June 1, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- In a novel effort to explain its Climate Adaptation and Resilience program to local children, Irvington’s Green...
Read More
Define Artificial

Define Artificial

June 1, 2025
DEFINE ARTIFICIAL: AI is my fake BF Part 2 By Krista Madsen If our measure of AI’s worth is based...
Read More
Hearing Monday on Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown

Hearing Monday on Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown

June 1, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A public hearing will be held Monday, June 2 by the Tarrytown Board of Trustees to consider...
Read More
MERCY UNIVERSITY AWARDED $140,000 GRANT FROM PHELPS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION TO LAUNCH COMMUNITY MOBILE HEALTH SCREENING

MERCY UNIVERSITY AWARDED $140,000 GRANT FROM PHELPS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION TO LAUNCH COMMUNITY MOBILE HEALTH SCREENING

May 29, 2025
Mercy University has received a $140,000 grant from the Phelps Healthcare Foundation to launch a new community mobile health screening...
Read More
Greenburgh Appoints Tarrytown Public Defender As Town Judge

Greenburgh Appoints Tarrytown Public Defender As Town Judge

May 29, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— At its May 28 meeting, the Greenburgh Town Board voted to appoint Lia Rodriguez of Tarrytown as...
Read More
Rental Housing Project Under Review in Tarrytown

Rental Housing Project Under Review in Tarrytown

May 28, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A developer is looking to transform a current office building in Tarrytown into a rental housing project....
Read More
Irvington School District recognized As One Of The Best Communities For Music Education

Irvington School District recognized As One Of The Best Communities For Music Education

May 27, 2025
Irvington Union Free School District has been named a 2025 Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM (National Association...
Read More
Tarrytown Board Considers “Good Cause” Eviction Law

Tarrytown Board Considers “Good Cause” Eviction Law

May 27, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- The Good Cause Eviction law is part of the New York State legislative package passed in April...
Read More
26 recommended
print iconPrint
1 notes
283 views
bookmark icon