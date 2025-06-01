Let The Grilling Begin!

June 1, 2025

If you’re into barbecue, this eponymously-titled tome is a must for your recipe library. If you’re not, this book, written by Irvington resident (and contributor to The Hudson Independent) with barbecue maestro Hugh Mangum, will draw you deep inside the world of cured meats, fish and fowl. In over 280 recipes compiled in small print over 400 pages. Barbecue covers just about every conceivable BBQ technique.

As part of the book’s late spring launch, Liebman set up shop in the corner of Irvington Main Street’s Farm Eats cubby hole of a restaurant on Sunday, June 1, signing and selling copies of the book, while the curious and the hungry nibbled away at samples of the book’s offerings, washed down with Prosecco.

At $50-a-copy, Barbecue is an investment but one that will pay off for those willing to explore the vast array of grilling possibilities.

Support our Sponsors

