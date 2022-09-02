Leona E. Walker was born on November 6, 1938 and passed away on August 26, 2022. She was an only child to the late Emma & Albert Bell. Leona and Jack (ex-husband) shared two children, who they adored. Kevin Jack Williams, who predeceased his parents, also Darren Gerrod (deceased). And there surviving adoring daughter Jacquelyn Williams-Greenhill. (Nathaniel Kenneth) Greenhill.

Leona was an executive secretary for the Nestle Company in White Plains, New York, and worked various other jobs during her lifetime.

She is also survived by her Aunt Carol Emmanuel Taylor and Aunt Brenda Emmanuel Norman, plus a host of loving cousins as well; and a special niece, Michele Crawford, whom she loved dearly.

Leona was a very active woman, social in her day. Loved camping every year. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.