Len Andrew Honored With Memorial Bench In Patriots Park

May 7, 2022

By Robert Kimmel —

A new bench recently placed in Patriots Park by the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns honors Leonard Andrew, a Rotarian who passed away last July. Andrew’s service to the community included many altruistic endeavors as reflected in the inscription on a plaque attached to the bench, which reads, “A man who touched so many lives, He personified the Rotary motto, Service Above Self.”

The commemorative service at which the bench a week earlier drew some 80 persons. Speakers lauded Andrew for the many pursuits he was involved in benefiting the community.

Offering a brief invocation, Rotarian David Cartenuto, a fellow attorney who knew Andrew for almost 50 years, described him as a model of “Service Above Self.” “Thanks to God for having blessed us with his service,” Cartenuto proclaimed, “and we hope that spirit will be carried on by all of us.”

“He loved his community of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow and gave so much to it,” Tarrytown Historian Richard Rose told the gathering. Rose, also a Rotarian, said he knew Andrew for some 40 years and called him “an amazing person.” Rose related that Andrew became a Rotarian in 2001, “the perfect place for such a community-minded individual.”

“He was a member and oftentimes the President of nearly every nonprofit board,” Rose said. “Not only did he provide leadership and direction, but he brought legal expertise and commitment,“ Rose continued. “Len followed through on everything he initiated and was a most generous man financially.”

Rose noted that Andrew was involved with international aspects of the organization as well.” He mentioned that Andrew had received The Paul Harris award, a prestigious national Rotary award. “This bench will be reminder of his importance to the community,” Rose stated.

Andrew’s daughters, Marcy and Beth were called upon to address the audience. Both described their father in loving terms and recounted many of the joyful times he provided for them.

Tarrytown Administrator Richard Slingerland also spoke briefly, praising Andrew and noting that the memorial bench will be a reminder of Andrew’s good deeds.

The list of organizations to which Andrew generously devoted his time and skills is wide-ranging. He was on the Board of the Family YMCA at Tarrytown for twenty years, including three years as its Chair. He was a Board member at the RSHM Life Center and the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, where he served as President. The early Childhood Center at Memorial United Methodist Church also had him as a Board member, as did the Asbury Terrace Housing Corp., and the Pocantico River Watershed Conservancy.

Andrew volunteered legal advice to the International Senior Lawyers Project, and became involved with the Westchester Dr. Martin Luther King Institute for non-violence, the American Muslim Women’s Association, Girl Scouts of America, WESPAC Foundation and the Interfaith Connection as well as being an active member of the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns since joining 2001. He served as its President for a term.

Andrew worked to found the local Transplant Support Organization (TSO) and become a member of its Board of Directors following a serious health problem that required two kidney transplants.

Known by his friends as “Len,” Andrew was 79 when what was described as “atypical pneumonia” took his life last year. He had been living at Kendal on Hudson following the death of his wife Helen in 2016. Andrew had been on Kendal’s Board beginning in 2005, serving the full nine-years term limit and as its chair for three years.

A graduate of St. John’s University School of Law, he clerked in the United State District Court before working at IBM for 30 years. He retired from that corporation in 1999. He also served as an arbitrator on the Commercial panel of the American Arbitration Association before specializing in not-for-profit corporate law.