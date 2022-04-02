Community News

Lemonade for a Cause

• Bookmarks: 2

Proceeds from Lemonade stand will support refugees at home and abroad
April 2, 2022

It’s April–springtime, and (for a change) warm outside. What better to do than set up a street side lemonade stand?

That’s what neighbors on Independence Street in Tarrytown did on Saturday, but with more of a purpose than the usual entrepreneurial training for adolescents. Proceeds from this sale will go to two worthy causes: support for refugees from the war in Ukraine through the United Nations Refugee Fund and for the 30 residents of Sleepy Hollow who were rendered homeless by the massive fire on March 28th.

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Lemonade for a Cause

Lemonade for a Cause

April 2, 2022
It's April--springtime, and (for a change) warm outside. What better to do than set up a street side lemonade stand?...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Begins Process to Repeal and Replace a Seven-Month-Old Rezoning Law

Sleepy Hollow Begins Process to Repeal and Replace a Seven-Month-Old Rezoning Law

March 30, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Sleepy Hollow has taken a first step towards resolving a controversy that arose earlier in the year...
Read More
Co-Valedictorians Named at Irvington High School

Co-Valedictorians Named at Irvington High School

March 30, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School will have two seniors at the head of the Class of 2022 as Joshua...
Read More
A Sold-Out Music Hall Signals Deep Community Support for Ukraine

A Sold-Out Music Hall Signals Deep Community Support for Ukraine

March 28, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The program was put together on short notice but packed with musical talent—almost all of it Ukrainian....
Read More
30 Left Homeless by Fire in Sleepy Hollow

30 Left Homeless by Fire in Sleepy Hollow

March 28, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire Sunday night that destroyed a three-story home...
Read More
A Good Run for Worthy Causes

A Good Run for Worthy Causes

March 27, 2022
The weather was perfect—not for sunbathing but for long distance running: temperatures in the mid-forties, overcast skies, maybe a little...
Read More
A Pet Service That Takes the Risk Out of Adoption

A Pet Service That Takes the Risk Out of Adoption

March 27, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- A cat may have nine lives, but Cotton would probably trade eight of them for the one...
Read More
Melvin Seals Brings Jerry Garcia’s Spirit to Tarrytown

Melvin Seals Brings Jerry Garcia’s Spirit to Tarrytown

March 25, 2022
By W.B. King--- Long before playing alongside the likes of Chuck Berry, Elvin Bishop, Charlie Daniels, and his career-defining role...
Read More
Greenburgh Creates GoFundMe Page to Support Family of Former Dispatcher

Greenburgh Creates GoFundMe Page to Support Family of Former Dispatcher

March 24, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Town of Greenburgh has created a GoFundMe page to support the children of former town police...
Read More
A Scholar of France’s Collaboration with Colonial Revolutionaries Visits the Origins of Her Research in Westchester

A Scholar of France’s Collaboration with Colonial Revolutionaries Visits the Origins of Her Research in Westchester

March 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A Tulip Poplar tree on the property of a country home her parents bought in France’s Burgundy...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
6 views
bookmark icon