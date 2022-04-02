Community News Lemonade for a Cause Published 15 mins ago15 mins ago • Bookmarks: 2 Proceeds from Lemonade stand will support refugees at home and abroad April 2, 2022 It’s April–springtime, and (for a change) warm outside. What better to do than set up a street side lemonade stand? That’s what neighbors on Independence Street in Tarrytown did on Saturday, but with more of a purpose than the usual entrepreneurial training for adolescents. Proceeds from this sale will go to two worthy causes: support for refugees from the war in Ukraine through the United Nations Refugee Fund and for the 30 residents of Sleepy Hollow who were rendered homeless by the massive fire on March 28th. Advertisement Community News Lemonade for a Cause April 2, 2022 It's April--springtime, and (for a change) warm outside. What better to do than set up a street side lemonade stand?... Read More Local News Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Begins Process to Repeal and Replace a Seven-Month-Old Rezoning Law March 30, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Sleepy Hollow has taken a first step towards resolving a controversy that arose earlier in the year... Read More Irvington News Local News Our Schools Co-Valedictorians Named at Irvington High School March 30, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School will have two seniors at the head of the Class of 2022 as Joshua... Read More Community News A Sold-Out Music Hall Signals Deep Community Support for Ukraine March 28, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The program was put together on short notice but packed with musical talent—almost all of it Ukrainian.... Read More Local News Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Top News 30 Left Homeless by Fire in Sleepy Hollow March 28, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire Sunday night that destroyed a three-story home... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News A Good Run for Worthy Causes March 27, 2022 The weather was perfect—not for sunbathing but for long distance running: temperatures in the mid-forties, overcast skies, maybe a little... Read More Community News A Pet Service That Takes the Risk Out of Adoption March 27, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- A cat may have nine lives, but Cotton would probably trade eight of them for the one... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Tarrytown News What's Happening Melvin Seals Brings Jerry Garcia’s Spirit to Tarrytown March 25, 2022 By W.B. King--- Long before playing alongside the likes of Chuck Berry, Elvin Bishop, Charlie Daniels, and his career-defining role... Read More Greenburgh News Local News Greenburgh Creates GoFundMe Page to Support Family of Former Dispatcher March 24, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Town of Greenburgh has created a GoFundMe page to support the children of former town police... Read More Historic Rivertowns History and News A Scholar of France’s Collaboration with Colonial Revolutionaries Visits the Origins of Her Research in Westchester March 22, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- A Tulip Poplar tree on the property of a country home her parents bought in France’s Burgundy... Read More 2 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint