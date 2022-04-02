Lemonade for a Cause

April 2, 2022

It’s April–springtime, and (for a change) warm outside. What better to do than set up a street side lemonade stand?

That’s what neighbors on Independence Street in Tarrytown did on Saturday, but with more of a purpose than the usual entrepreneurial training for adolescents. Proceeds from this sale will go to two worthy causes: support for refugees from the war in Ukraine through the United Nations Refugee Fund and for the 30 residents of Sleepy Hollow who were rendered homeless by the massive fire on March 28th.