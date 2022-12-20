Leins Returns as Dobbs Ferry Village Administrator

December 19, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

A familiar face has returned to temporarily lead the way for the Village of Dobbs Ferry.

Richard Leins, who served as interim village administrator for 11 months in 2021 before giving way to Melissa Ferraro, once again will hold that title, replacing Ferraro, who resigned effective Dec. 6.

Advertisement



On Dec. 13, the Board of Trustees agreed to hire Leins for four months as it launches a search for a permanent administrator.

“We’ll do a very diligent, very careful search,” Mayor Vincent Rossillo said. “We’ll be as transparent as we can.”

No reason was given for Ferraro’s departure. She started with Dobbs Ferry on Jan. 18 and earned a salary of $180,000 overseeing a staff of about 70 full-time and 50 part-time employees.

Prior to joining Dobbs Ferry, Ferraro, who is an attorney, served six-and-a-half years as corporation counsel in the City of Peekskill. She served several of those years in Peekskill under Leins, who was city manager.

The Board of Trustees did not reveal what Leins would be paid as village administrator his second time around.