Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy
  • https://schindlercleaning.com/snow-removal/
Dobbs Ferry News
Government & Politics

Leins Returns as Dobbs Ferry Village Administrator

Richard Leins
December 19, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

 

A familiar face has returned to temporarily lead the way for the Village of Dobbs Ferry.

Richard Leins, who served as interim village administrator for 11 months in 2021 before giving way to Melissa Ferraro, once again will hold that title, replacing Ferraro, who resigned effective Dec. 6.

Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant
  • Shop Local - Rivertowns Chamber ad

On Dec. 13, the Board of Trustees agreed to hire Leins for four months as it launches a search for a permanent administrator.

“We’ll do a very diligent, very careful search,” Mayor Vincent Rossillo said. “We’ll be as transparent as we can.”

No reason was given for Ferraro’s departure. She started with Dobbs Ferry on Jan. 18 and earned a salary of $180,000 overseeing a staff of about 70 full-time and 50 part-time employees.

Prior to joining Dobbs Ferry, Ferraro, who is an attorney, served six-and-a-half years as corporation counsel in the City of Peekskill. She served several of those years in Peekskill under Leins, who was city manager.

The Board of Trustees did not reveal what Leins would be paid as village administrator his second time around.

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Leins Returns as Dobbs Ferry Village Administrator

Leins Returns as Dobbs Ferry Village Administrator

December 19, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---   A familiar face has returned to temporarily lead the way for the Village of Dobbs Ferry....
Read More
Local Charities: A Time To Give

Local Charities: A Time To Give

December 17, 2022
‘Tis the season of giving, when those families that can get out their checkbooks and support charitable organizations. Over the...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Trustees Opt-In to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries

Dobbs Ferry Trustees Opt-In to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries

December 15, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees this week unanimously voted to opt-in to allow cannabis dispensaries in...
Read More
Irvington High School Students Earn Top Awards at Debate Tournament

Irvington High School Students Earn Top Awards at Debate Tournament

December 15, 2022
Members of Irvington High School’s Debate Club earned awards at the American Debate League Winter Classic, held on December 10...
Read More
Irvington Shakespeare Company Scores Big in Regional Theater Nominations

Irvington Shakespeare Company Scores Big in Regional Theater Nominations

December 15, 2022
Every year, Broadway World, the web site that covers professional theater from Broadway on out to regional theaters, nominates actors,...
Read More
The Keys to Selling Books Locally: Community and Conversation

The Keys to Selling Books Locally: Community and Conversation

December 13, 2022
By W.B. King— There’s no question that it’s easier to buy books online, but as more independent bookstores open locally,...
Read More
Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

December 13, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---   The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the...
Read More
Historic Fireboat Looking to Dock on Tarrytown Waterfront

Historic Fireboat Looking to Dock on Tarrytown Waterfront

December 8, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The caretakers of a fireboat that just achieved preliminary historical preservation status are lobbying Tarrytown officials to...
Read More
Pro-Life Group Sues to Block County’s New Abortion Clinic Protection Law

Pro-Life Group Sues to Block County’s New Abortion Clinic Protection Law

December 8, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A group called “40 Days for Life” has filed a lawsuit in federal court to stop Westchester...
Read More
An App to Keep You Active—During and After the Holidays

An App to Keep You Active—During and After the Holidays

December 8, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- We’re approaching the height of the holiday season, which, as we all know too well, brings with...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon