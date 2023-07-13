Environmental NewsHealth News Legislature Approves Bill to Stop Radioactive Wastewater Dumping Published 9 hours ago9h ago • Bookmarks: 6 July 13, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— A bill prohibiting the dumping of radioactive waste from decommissioning nuclear power plants into the Hudson River passed in the State Legislature late last month.Sponsor The legislation, sponsored by Senator Pete Harckham (D/South Salem) and Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg (D/Ossining), was spearheaded by concerns raised over Holtec International’s plans to release 45,000 gallons of radioactive wastewater from Indian Point’s spent fuel rods as early as September. A broad coalition of bipartisan legislators supported the bill, as did New York’s federal delegation members, more than 30 municipalities and top environmental groups. “Protecting the economic vitality of the communities alongside the Hudson River, which is the backbone of the region, is a must, and we will continue to do so every which way we can,” Harckham said. “We cannot allow any actions that will cause home and business owners to suffer serious economic distress to their investments. And the best way to protect the economic interests along the river is to keep this important natural resource as free from possible contaminants as possible.” Holtec officials have maintained all nuclear power plants discharge treated effluent containing low levels of radiological effluent, which is regulated by the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Environmental Protection Agency. The company has also stressed the practice of dumping the wastewater into the river from Indian Point has been occurring for the last 60 years and is the best alternative for handling the discharge at the 240-acre site in Buchanan. The Indian Point Closure Task Force and Indian Point Decommissioning Oversight Board will be holding a public forum Monday, July 31 at 6 p.m. at Cortlandt Town Hall. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor LifestylesTarrytown News Tarrytown’s Historic Castle Hotel & Spa Reopens This Summer July 13, 2023 By Shana Liebman-- Tarrytown’s majestic Castle Hotel and Spa, which closed during the pandemic, has just reopened and is off... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsSchool News Dobbs Ferry Appoints New Principal at Springhurst Elementary July 13, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Education this week appointed Dr. Tashia Brown as the new principal at... Read More Environmental NewsHealth News Legislature Approves Bill to Stop Radioactive Wastewater Dumping July 13, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- A bill prohibiting the dumping of radioactive waste from decommissioning nuclear power plants into the Hudson River... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News ITAV10591 July Calendar July 11, 2023 Read More Environmental NewsHealth NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Westchester Health Dept. Issues Advisory for Hudson Recreation July 10, 2023 This story has been updated The Westchester County Department of Health has been notified by the Westchester County Department of... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Let’s Tessellate July 10, 2023 LET'S TESSELLATE: Your writing (or your life) is just a lump of clay, so shape it By Krista Madsen– For a person... Read More Government & Politics Mondaire’s Back, Gunning For His Old Seat July 9, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Undaunted by the stifling humidity in the gymnasium of St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill, Rockland County,... Read More Irvington News Irvington Lands a $1.4 million Grant to Fix Barney Creek Flooding July 9, 2023 By Mason Smerling-- Residents in the area around Route 9/Broadway and Harriman Road in Irvington know all too well that... Read More Community News BeFreegle: Adopt a Beagle July 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Research scientists across the globe have a thing for Beagles. Because they are docile by nature and... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry Puts On Marathon Sesquicentennial Over the Elongated Fourth July 4, 2023 By Mason Smerling-- It was an eventful weekend in Dobbs Ferry as the rivertown celebrated its 150th birthday with a... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint