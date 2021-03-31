Community News
Legislator Williams Not Seeking Reelection to County Board

Alfreda Williams
March 30, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Westchester County Board of Legislators Vice Chair Alfreda Williams will not be seeking a seventh two-year term in November.

Williams, who represents District 8, which encompasses part of Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Elmsford, northern Greenburgh and parts of the City of White Plains, notified Greenburgh Democratic Town Committee Chairman Steve Bass Monday “unforeseen personal reasons” would require her full attention after she completes her current term at the end of the year.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with all of the committees across my district and with all of my fellow district leaders,” Williams stated in an email. “I more than appreciate the constant support over the years and have been honored to represent the Greenburgh, White Plains and Mount Pleasant communities.”

In 1994, Williams became the first African-American to be elected Greenburgh Town Clerk. She held that post through 2007. She is a life member and former president of the White Plains-Greenburgh NAACP.

On the county board, Williams served as the Chair of the Community Services Committee, for six years through December 2015. Under her leadership, the committee fought hard for childcare funding, human services, and to keep the parent share for subsidy low; ensured that the closures of the Mental Health Clinics did not cause interruption of services for patients and continues to oversee the progress; passed the Source of Income Law; and passed the Reproductive Health Law for Westchester residents.

As the chair of the Board’s Community Services Committee, she worked tirelessly to ensure that services were available for all people in need, from children to senior citizens to the homeless.

The Greenburgh Democratic Committee has until Friday to name a replacement for Williams. The county Republican Committee has not endorsed any candidate for District 8.

